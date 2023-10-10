'My heart is broken, my baby brother is gone': Sister's tribute after British photographer killed in Israel by Hamas

10 October 2023, 09:05 | Updated: 10 October 2023, 09:10

Family have said the British photographer and his friend were killed in Israel
Family have said the British photographer and his friend were killed in Israel. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

The sister of a British photographer who was killed by Hamas in Israel has said her "heart is broken" as she paid tribute to her brother.

Danny Darlington, a British photographer who lived in Berlin, and his German friend, Carolin Bohl, had not been heard from since they went to a bunker in Nir Or, a kibbutz in the south of Israel.

The couple were initially reported as missing before on-the-ground information from Israel indicated that they were dead.

Sharing a post on social media, Danny's sister, Shelley Darlington, said he was "murdered by terrorists" on Saturday morning.

She said her "baby brother" had been "enjoying life's simple pleasures" just hours before the brutal attack.

The pair were pictured having fun shortly before
The pair were pictured having fun shortly before. Picture: Social media

"My heart is broken. My baby brother is gone," she said.

"Knowing how many people loved and cared for Danny and reading your memories of him will never bring him back, but it does offer a slither of comfort to the indescribable pain I am feeling."

She went on to say: "Only days before he was riding his bike, laughing, taking photos of sunsets and enjoying life’s simple pleasures in our beautiful kibbutz.

"He was meant to leave for Tel Aviv the night before but decided to stay one more day to explore the kibbutz with his friend – a decision that has irrevocably changed all our lives forever, and one that cost him his life."

She added his family does not have "concrete details" about what happened but they are in contact with the embassy and Israeli officials to organise returning his body to the UK.

She ended her post saying: "I am broken."

Bernard Cowan was also killed in the attacks
Bernard Cowan was also killed in the attacks. Picture: Supplied

It comes after Ms Bohl's family were informed late on Sunday from a man working at the kibbutz that the bodies of the two had been identified, according to her brother-in law Sam Pasquesi.

Images shared on social media showed the couple laughing together shortly before they vanished during the brutal attack.

Ms Bohl's sister posted on Instagram: "Today we learned from Carolin's friend on the ground in Kibbutz Nir Oz in Israel that she and her friend Danny were killed in a terrorist attack yesterday.

"We are broken and are working to cope with this unimaginable tragedy. "We send our deepest thanks to those who made such an effort today to hep find her and provide information and contacts."

She added: "Please give us some time and space to remember our sweet angel Caro and her beloved friend Danny."

Nathanel Young was killed.
Nathanel Young was killed. Picture: Social media

Two other Brits were also confirmed dead from the attacks.

Bernard Cowan, from Glasgow, was confirmed to have died by his family on Monday. Cowan is understood to have lived with his wife and three children.

His brother, Colin Cowan, said in a statement: "Yesterday my brother was murdered by the terrorist Hamas, he was the kindest, most generous person you would ever meet, and would go out of his way to help others.

"We are all heartbroken."

Meanwhile, Nathanel Young, 20, had been living in the Bayit Shel Benji lone-soldier house in Raanana.

A statement from his family said: "We’re heartbroken to share that our little brother Nathanel Young was tragically killed on the Gaza Border yesterday."

Israel Palestinians

Israel vows retaliation against Hamas will ‘reverberate for generations’

Yvette Cooper says she doesn't always feel safe walking alone at night

Yvette Cooper reveals she doesn't always feel safe walking home at night

New footage was released as part of the trial.

Moment police arrest Ashley Dale murder accused on way to Glastonbury and find knife after 'feud with her boyfriend’

The gates of the Jewish Free School (L) and the vandalised kosher restaurant in Golders Green

Pupils at London Jewish school told they don't need to wear logo and detentions cancelled amid hate crime fears

Israeli soldiers take position near the Israeli Gaza border

1,500 bodies of Hamas militants recovered from Israeli territory, officials say

Surge in people attending A&E for ailments such as coughs and hiccups

Soaring number of people attending A&E with colds, coughs and hiccups amid struggle to get GP appointments

Palestinians walk through rubble in Gaza City. Right, Israeli forces patrol areas along the Israeli-Gaza border

1,500 bodies of Hamas gunmen found as Israel says border is secured - with 'up to 150' hostages still in Gaza

World Court Syria Torture

Canada and the Netherlands take Syria to top UN court

James Cleverly said: "We stand with you, we will protect you."

We will protect you: Foreign Secretary’s message to Britain’s Jewish people as protests erupt over Israel-Hamas conflict

The Mayor of London has addressed concerns over the Parisian bedbug invasion.

Parisian bedbug infestation ‘real concern’ for London Sadiq Khan says, after ‘first critter spotted on tube’

China Property Country Garden

Chinese developer Country Garden says it cannot meet debt payment deadline

Holly Willoughby has been given indefinite leave from This Morning

Holly Willoughby won't be rushed back onto This Morning after 'kidnap and murder plot'

Retailers losing £3.5m per day in stolen goods amid shop theft surge as cost of living crisis bites

Retailers losing £3.5m per day in stolen goods amid shop theft surge as cost of living crisis bites

The parents were able to save their twins.

Heroic Israeli couple saved their 10-month-old twins by hiding them as they died fighting off Hamas gunmen

The moment of the family's capture was posted online

'I just hope that they're alive': Family distraught after harrowing footage emerges of mother and her babies abducted

Israel Palestinians Daily Photo Gallery

UN says displaced in Gaza tops 187,500 as territory is sealed off

Election 2024 Republicans Iowa

Anti-Trump Republican candidate endorses Nikki Haley as he withdraws

Biden

President Biden interviewed in document investigation

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned his country's retaliation is only just beginning

Hamas threatens to 'execute hostages and post videos online' as Israeli PM vows retaliation 'only just beginning'
Britney Spears has posted some 'bizarre' videos in recent months

Britney Spears fans worried for star's safety as she shows off bandaged hand after 'bizarre' knife dance
Hollywood Strikes

Hollywood writers vote to approve deal that ended strike as actors negotiate

Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer

Starmer vows 'decade of national renewal' as he pledges to 'fix' Britain after 13 years of Tory rule
Israel Palestinians Photo Gallery

What is Hamas and what does it want?

Danny Darlington, Bernard Cowan and Nathanel Young

Three Brits killed in attacks on Israel, families say, as more than ten feared dead or missing
Gruppo Chiarello Mourns the Death of Founder and Chef Michael Chiarello

TV chef Michael Chiarello dies at 61 after being treated for allergic reaction

Rishi Sunak has said he stands in solidarity with British Jews

'There is no question of balance, I stand with Israel': Sunak vows to 'stop at nothing' to keep UK Jewish community safe

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Kate celebrates during game of wheelchair rugby bur was "worried about her finger"

Kate suffers another hand injury weeks after damaging her fingers in trampoline accident

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly going to help him pay for repairs to the royal lodge

Fergie 'to bankroll Prince Andrew’s efforts to stay in Royal Lodge'

The King 'privately believes' his younger brother's stay won't be 'long-term', it has been claimed.

Prince Andrew has no ‘chance’ of remaining in Royal Lodge long-term despite claims he was granted ‘indefinite’ stay

'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'
Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan declares there is 'no place for anti-Semitism' in London as kosher restaurant in Golders Green attacked
Nick and Professor

'Wiping out Gaza will not result in peace': Leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign airs concerns for the future of the Israel-Palestine conflict
A caller in Israel gave her account of events.

‘It's never happened before, it’s terrifying’: Tel Aviv caller gives first-hand account of Hamas airstrikes in Israel
Rishi Sunak speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Rishi Sunak wants to be the 'change candidate' - but will voters buy it?

Shelagh Fogarty caller on facial recognition.

This caller lacks 'trust' in the government's handling of the AI facial recognition debate

James O'Brien on the challenge HS2 scrappage poses to Labour.

‘How much can Rishi Sunak knock down before Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister?, asks James O’Brien
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: England's crippling housing crisis is a widespread problem - but still Rishi Sunak remains silent
'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech

'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech

