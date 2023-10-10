'My heart is broken, my baby brother is gone': Sister's tribute after British photographer killed in Israel by Hamas

Family have said the British photographer and his friend were killed in Israel. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

The sister of a British photographer who was killed by Hamas in Israel has said her "heart is broken" as she paid tribute to her brother.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Danny Darlington, a British photographer who lived in Berlin, and his German friend, Carolin Bohl, had not been heard from since they went to a bunker in Nir Or, a kibbutz in the south of Israel.

The couple were initially reported as missing before on-the-ground information from Israel indicated that they were dead.

Sharing a post on social media, Danny's sister, Shelley Darlington, said he was "murdered by terrorists" on Saturday morning.

She said her "baby brother" had been "enjoying life's simple pleasures" just hours before the brutal attack.

Read more; Missing Brit and partner pictured having fun just before brutal Hamas attack - as family told they are dead

Read more: Three Brits killed in attacks on Israel, families say, as more than ten feared dead or missing

The pair were pictured having fun shortly before. Picture: Social media

"My heart is broken. My baby brother is gone," she said.

"Knowing how many people loved and cared for Danny and reading your memories of him will never bring him back, but it does offer a slither of comfort to the indescribable pain I am feeling."

She went on to say: "Only days before he was riding his bike, laughing, taking photos of sunsets and enjoying life’s simple pleasures in our beautiful kibbutz.

"He was meant to leave for Tel Aviv the night before but decided to stay one more day to explore the kibbutz with his friend – a decision that has irrevocably changed all our lives forever, and one that cost him his life."

She added his family does not have "concrete details" about what happened but they are in contact with the embassy and Israeli officials to organise returning his body to the UK.

She ended her post saying: "I am broken."

Bernard Cowan was also killed in the attacks. Picture: Supplied

It comes after Ms Bohl's family were informed late on Sunday from a man working at the kibbutz that the bodies of the two had been identified, according to her brother-in law Sam Pasquesi.

Images shared on social media showed the couple laughing together shortly before they vanished during the brutal attack.

Ms Bohl's sister posted on Instagram: "Today we learned from Carolin's friend on the ground in Kibbutz Nir Oz in Israel that she and her friend Danny were killed in a terrorist attack yesterday.

"We are broken and are working to cope with this unimaginable tragedy. "We send our deepest thanks to those who made such an effort today to hep find her and provide information and contacts."

She added: "Please give us some time and space to remember our sweet angel Caro and her beloved friend Danny."

Nathanel Young was killed. Picture: Social media

Two other Brits were also confirmed dead from the attacks.

Bernard Cowan, from Glasgow, was confirmed to have died by his family on Monday. Cowan is understood to have lived with his wife and three children.

His brother, Colin Cowan, said in a statement: "Yesterday my brother was murdered by the terrorist Hamas, he was the kindest, most generous person you would ever meet, and would go out of his way to help others.

"We are all heartbroken."

Meanwhile, Nathanel Young, 20, had been living in the Bayit Shel Benji lone-soldier house in Raanana.

A statement from his family said: "We’re heartbroken to share that our little brother Nathanel Young was tragically killed on the Gaza Border yesterday."