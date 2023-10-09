Three Brits killed in attacks on Israel, families say, as more than ten feared dead or missing

9 October 2023, 23:17 | Updated: 9 October 2023, 23:20

Bernard Cowan, Daniel Darlington and Nathanel Young have died, their families have said
Bernard Cowan, Daniel Darlington and Nathanel Young have died, their families have said. Picture: Handout
At least three British people have been confirmed dead following Hamas' attack on Israel, their families have confirmed, with more than ten Brits feared dead or missing.

Nathanel Young, 20, a British man who was serving in the Israeli army, was killed in the Hamas attack, the Israeli Defence Force said.

Bernard Cowan, from Glasgow, was confirmed to have died by his family on Monday.

Danny Darlington, a British photographer who lived in Berlin, and his German girlfriend, Carolin Bohl, were killed after going into a bunker in Nir Or, a kibbutz in the south of Israel, their families said.

Bernard Cowan.

Cowan is understood to have lived with his wife and three children.

"Yesterday my brother was murdered by the terrorist Hamas, he was the kindest, most generous person you would ever meet, and would go out of his way to help others. We are all heartbroken," Bernard's brother wrote on social media.

His family said in a statement: “We are grieving the loss of our son and brother, Bernard Cowan, who was horrifically murdered on Saturday during the surprise terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas.”

Daniel Darlington and his friend, Carolin Bohl, have been killed, their families have said.

Daniel Darlington, a photographer from Manchester, has been confirmed to have been killed, his family has confirmed.

His sister, Shelley, said: "My baby brother, Dan, was murdered by terrorists on Saturday morning on our kibbutz, Nir Oz, alongside his beautiful friend Carolin [Bohl].

"Only days before he was riding his bike, laughing, taking photos of sunsets and enjoying life’s simple pleasures in our beautiful kibbutz.

"He was meant to leave for Tel Aviv the night before but decided to stay one more day to explore the kibbutz with his friend — a decision that irrevocably changed all our lives forever, and one that cost him his life."

Nathanel Young was killed.

Nathanel Young, 20, had been living in the Bayit Shel Benji lone-soldier house in Raanana.

A statement from his family said: "We’re heartbroken to share that our little brother Nathanel Young was tragically killed on the Gaza Border yesterday."

A further tribute shared with the Jewish News wrote: "Nathanel was full of life and the life of the party - he carried the nickname DJ on base and at Benji's house, the lone soldier house that he lived at.

"He loved his family and friends and was loved by everyone. He loved music and was a talented DJ.

"Always willing to go to any lengths for his loved ones. An amazing uncle and brother. He was so happy and thriving in Israel. He loved the country."

Read more: Siege of Gaza: Israel stops food, fuel and electricity entering disputed territory after Hamas attacks

Read more: Final messages to loved ones: Chilling video shows terrified Israelis hiding while Hamas gunmen stalked festival

The number of British people thought to be missing or dead could rise to more than ten, according to multiple media reports.

Twenty-six-year-old Jake Marlowe, who went to the same London school as Mr Young, is also missing.

Jake Marlowe has not been heard from since Saturday morning.

At least 900 people are understood to have been killed in Israel and nearly 700 in Gaza. Israel is manoeuvring to put Gaza under siege, while the US is moving in warships in the Mediterranean as the situation develops.

A dance music festival in southern Israel was among those to be hit in the attacks, as Hamas gunmen paraglided across the border and opened fire on the site full of hundreds of young people.

Mr Marlowe was working as a security guard at a music festival and has not been heard from since Saturday.

His friend Daniel Aboudy told LBC that he felt “completely lost” after finding out his friend was missing in Israel.

Palestinian militants move towards the border fence with Israel on Saturday.

Speaking to David Lammy on Sunday, Mr Aboudy said: “That’s my best friend, that’s my brother. I’ve known him for what would nearly be 25 years, we’ve grown up together, we went to nursery, primary and secondary school together.”

