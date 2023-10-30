Israel refuses to agree to ceasefire as it would be 'surrender to Hamas terrorism' - as Israeli soldier freed from Gaza

30 October 2023, 17:43 | Updated: 30 October 2023, 17:52

Israel has warned of further escalation as its ground offensive in Gaza continues
Israel has warned of further escalation as its ground offensive in Gaza continues. Picture: ISA/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, saying it would represent "surrender to Hamas and terrorism".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes after an Israeli solider was rescued by special forces after spending weeks in captivity with Hamas, Israel's Defence Force (IDF) has said.

Uri Magidish was freed by Israeli soldiers during a ground operation in Gaza after being captured by Hamas on October 7, the IDF said.

"The soldier was medically examined, her condition is good and she met with her family," a spokesperson said.

"The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to make every effort to bring about the release of the abductees."

The circumstances surrounding the young soldier's release are unclear at this stage.

"Welcome home, Uri," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a posted online.

He added that the freeing of Ms Magidish demonstrates that Israel is 'committed to releasing all hostages' being held by Hamas.

But he said Israel would not be agreeing to a ceasefire, despite growing pressure in the international community, as he urged the world not to "surrender to tyranny and terror".

Uri Magidish (centre) was freed by the IDF
Uri Magidish (centre) was freed by the IDF. Picture: Israel Security Agency

"Israel did not start this war. Israel did not want this war. But Israel will win this war," Mr Netanyahu said.

He accused Hamas of raping women and beheading men during its terrorist attack on Israel on October 7.

"Israel is fighting the enemies of civilisation itself," he added.

Read More: Sunak calls emergency Cobra meeting to address ‘accelerating’ terror threat in UK amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Read More: 'Beheaded by Hamas': Heartbreak for Shani Louk's family as Israeli president reveals part of her skull has been found

It comes on another day of Israel's growing ground operation in Gaza, described by Netanyahu and his war officials as the "second stage" of the war against Hamas.

Over the weekend, direct clashes broke out between Israel and Hamas for the first time in the conflict, with the IDF confirming it has taken out a number of terrorists on Sunday.

Israeli attacks on Gaza continue on the 24th day
Israeli attacks on Gaza continue on the 24th day. Picture: Getty

Israel has continued its retaliatory bombardment campaign against Hamas in Gaza, with residents reporting air stikes in Gaza city.

There have also been reported sightings of tanks rolling into Gaza.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

76th Cannes Film Festival

Robert De Niro testifies at trial resulting from lawsuit by his ex-assistant

'This is a time for war', Israel's PM has said

'This is a time for war': Israeli PM rejects calls for ceasefire in Gaza as it would be 'surrender to Hamas terrorism'

The officers are seen taking off the posters at Cullmore pharmacy in Edgware

Met police slammed after officers caught tearing down Israeli hostage posters in north London

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about government regulations on artificial intelligence systems during an event in the East Room of the White House

Biden signs executive order to address AI concerns

A man let dozens of rats loose at a McDonald's in Birmingham

Watch shocking moment activist shouting 'free Palestine' lets dozens of rats loose in McDonald's

The cast of Friends

'Utterly devastated' Friends cast pay tribute to Matthew Perry after actor found dead in hot tub at LA home

Matthew Perry's cause of death is yet to be determined

Matthew Perry's assistant found Friends star with 'head underwater in hot tub'

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip

Israel says female soldier captured in Hamas assault freed during Gaza operation

Inter Miami CF's Argentine forward Lionel Messi receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award

Lionel Messi wins eighth Ballon d'Or of career as England's Jude Bellingham takes home best young player award

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump’s evidence at father Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial delayed

Saleemul Huq, a pioneering climate scientist from Bangladesh, during the Cop26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in November 2021

Climate scientist Saleemul Huq dies aged 71

Police are looking for a third woman.

Two women arrested after attending Palestine protest with 'pro-Hamas paraglider signs'

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington

CEO Pichai defends paying Apple and others to make Google default search engine

Phil Spencer's father's cause of death has been revealed

Location, Location, Location star Phil Spencer’s dad died of lung injury hours after nearly drowning in car accident

Exclusive
Jeremy Corbyn speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr on Monday

Jeremy Corbyn labels Keir Starmer a 'disgrace' over Israel-Gaza stance

In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, right, is cross-examined by assistant US attorney Danielle Sassoon, left, while Judge Lewis Kaplan listens, centre, in Manhattan federal court

Prosecutor cross-examines Sam Bankman-Fried at trial of FTX founder

Latest News

See more Latest News

Labour MP Andy McDonald has been suspended

Labour MP suspended after using 'deeply offensive' phrase 'between the river and the sea' at pro-Palestine rally
The guidence covers dating apps and sexting.

NHS staff advised not to 'swipe right' at work to avoid dating fellow medics and patients

Paul Bristow

Tory MP Paul Bristow told to leave government post after urging Rishi Sunak to back permanent Gaza ceasefire
Joseph Czuba stands before Circuit Judge Dave Carlson for his arraignment over the murder of six-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume at the Will County courthouse in Joliet, Illinois

Man pleads not guilty over attack on Muslim mother and son in US

A woman walks through a damaged zone in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico

Hurricane Otis: Three foreigners among 45 dead in Acapulco

Boris Johnson 'asked why we're destroying the economy for people who will die anyway', Covid inquiry hears

Boris Johnson 'asked why we're destroying the economy for people who will die anyway', Covid Inquiry hears
Martin Reynolds giving evidence to the Covid Inquiry

Boris Johnson's former aide tells Covid Inquiry he is 'deeply sorry' for organising 'Bring Your Own Booze' bash at No 10
Rebecca Loos said she would rather not talk about the situation again.

'It takes two to tango': Rebecca Loos attacks David Beckham for making her look like a 'bad person'
The officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named next year.

Firearms officer charged with Chris Kaba’s murder will be named publicly, judge rules

The grounded ferry Marco Polo and the tug Max are seen outside Horvik, southern Sweden, on October 26

Ferry that ran aground repeatedly off Swedish coast is leaking oil

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution
Angela Rayner

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner emphasises plan to abolish no-fault eviction notices if Party comes to power
Wes Streeting on dentistry

Wes Streeting invites the government to steal Labour's policy to solve 'dickensian' NHS dentist crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit