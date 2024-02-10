Israel strikesi kill 44 in southern Gaza city of Rafa ahead of expected ground invasion

10 February 2024, 20:23

Palestinians fleeing Israeli attacks form dense crowd in Rafah
Palestinians fleeing Israeli attacks form dense crowd in Rafah. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

More than a dozen children are reported to be among at least 44 people killed in air strikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Israel says that it has killed two Hamas operatives there using the strikes.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signalled a ground invasion in the city - where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are sheltering after fleeing the initial assault on northern Gaza.

Yestrerday, Netanyahu ordered Israel's military to prepare for evacuating Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip ahead of an expected invasion.

Mr Netanyahu said he has created a dual plan to evacuate people from the city of Rafah and to defeat the remaining Hamas forces.

Rafah is the last neighbourhood, where more than half of the territory’s 2.3 million people have sought refuge.

A statement from the prime minister's office said on Firday: "It is impossible to achieve the war objective of eliminating Hamas and leaving four Hamas battalions in Rafah.

"On the other hand, it is clear that a massive operation in Rafah requires the evacuation of the civilian population from the combat zones.

On Friday, Israel bombed targets in Rafah, expanding its offensive in Gaza.

On Friday, Israel bombed targets in Rafah, expanding its offensive in Gaza. Picture: Alamy

Watch Again: Foreign affairs analyst Tim Marshall joins Shelagh Fogarty

"That is why the prime minister directed the IDF and the defence establishment to bring to the cabinet a dual plan for both the evacuation of the population and the disbanding of the battalions."

Read more: Israeli PM rejects Hamas' ceasefire deal as he vows 'total victory' in Gaza 'within months'

Read more: ‘Let’s not make Gaza a graveyard for international law’, Northern Ireland’s FM says as she calls for ceasefire

This planned evacuation comes even with the US warning that the assault would be a "disaster".

Rafah is the last neighbourhood where 2.3 million Gazans have found refuge.

Rafah is the last neighbourhood where 2.3 million Gazans have found refuge. Picture: Alamy

On Friday, Israel bombed targets in Rafah, expanding its offensive in Gaza.

Airstrikes overnight and into today hit two residential buildings, whilst two other sites were bombed in central Gaza - one building being a kindergarten-turned-shelter for displaced Palestinians.

22 people were killed.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry has said that the overall death toll of Palestinians is now reaching 28,000, with two-thirds of the number being women and children.

The statistics do not distinguish between civilians and fighters.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hungary protest

Protesters oppose annual far-right event in Hungary

Brits will be drenched by persistent rain as the weekend turns into a wash-out for the UK with 10-15mm expected in 24 hours.

Exact date Brits will be drenched by a deluge of rain as weekend is washed-out

Plane crash site

Probe after two die as private jet crashes onto major road in Florida

Katalin Novak

Hungarian President resigns over pardon for man convicted of hiding child abuse

Fire storm in Kharkiv

Seven killed in Russian drone strike on Ukrainian city

Joe Biden

Biden and allies fight back against special counsel’s claims about his memory

Rafah damage

Israeli strikes kill 44 Palestinians in Rafah as Netanyahu signals invasion

Drone attack

Israeli drone strike on Lebanese port city kills two

Zoe Hawes died in a crash on the M25

Mum-of-eight dies in horror M25 crash while on way to 40th birthday holiday as tributes pour in for 'beautiful nana'

Russia Ukraine War

Deaths after Russian drone strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city

Plane Lands Florida Interstate

Officials probe why private jet crashed onto Florida highway and killed two

Hunters Way, Uckfield

Woman charged with double attempted murder after two children 'poisoned' at home in Sussex

The Met Office has issued warnings for rain.

Weekend washout: Heavy showers to sweep the UK as Met Office issues flood warning

Israel Palestinians

31 Palestinians killed in Rafah after Netanyahu says invasion ‘inevitable’

Kate has left Windsor for half-term with the children.

Kate Middleton 'on the mend' as she leaves Windsor for first time since operation 'to visit King Charles' with children

Detectives have launched a murder enquiry following the death of a woman in Chelmsford.

Man, 47, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in her 60s dies in Chelmsford

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lunar New Years Day Photo Gallery

In Pictures: Lunar New Year celebrations

Rishi Sunak has said hard work should be rewarded with tax cuts

Hard work should be rewarded with tax cuts, says Rishi Sunak as he vows to fight back against Tory rebels
Pakistan Elections

Pakistan hits back at election criticism and insists phone curbs were necessary

Police have said it is 'quite likely' suspect Ezedi has gone into the River Thames.

Specialist police unit begins search of River Thames in hunt for Clapham attack suspect Abdul Ezedi
Sadiq Khan has called on the government not to ‘wash its hands’ of issues around post-Brexit red tape

Sadiq Khan calls on ministers to prevent post-Brexit border checks set to cause Eurostar travel chaos
Koreas Tensions

UN experts investigate alleged North Korean cyberattacks valued in the billions

Plane Lands Florida Interstate

Two dead after small plane attempts emergency landing on Florida interstate

Vice President Kamala Harris has slammed the report by a Justice Department special counsel into Joe Biden's mishandling of classified documents that raised questions about the president's memory.

'It's politically motivated': Vice-President defends Joe Biden amid age concerns after report criticises his memory
King Charles and Sarah Ferguson have been trading heartfelt letters after their joint cancer diagnoses - as the monarch and his brother's ex-wife bond over their fight with the illness.

King and Fergie 'bond over battles with cancer' as Charles and Andrew's ex both fight the disease
California Earthquake

4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has made a surprise speech but did not mention King Charles

Prince Harry gives surprise speech at US NFL bash - but fails to mention King Charles after cancer diagnosis
Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince Harry is 'pretending nothing has happened' but 'attacks' on Prince William have 'cut deep'
Queen Camilla has given an update on her husband's cancer treatment

King Charles doing 'extremely well' as he undergoes cancer treatment, Queen Camilla says

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit