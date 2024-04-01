Israeli airstrike destroys Iranian consulate building in Syria, killing six including senior military commander

Emergency services work at a destroyed building hit by an air strike in Damascus, Syria, Monday
Emergency services work at a destroyed building hit by an air strike in Damascus, Syria, Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

An Israeli airstrike has destroyed the Iranian consulate in Damascus, killing at least six including a senior military commander, Syrian state media said Monday.

The strike killed Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards commander Brig-Gen Mohammad Reza Zahedi, according to Iran state media.

Zahdi previously led the Iranian elite Quds Force in Lebanon and Syria until 2016.

There was no official confirmation from Iran.

Syrian foreign minister Faisal Mekdad told the media after meeting Iran's ambassador, Hossein Akbari, that "several" people were killed, without offering further information.

Iranian state television said the Iranian ambassador's residence was in the consular building, which stood next to the embassy.

State news agency Sana, citing an unnamed military source, said the building in the tightly guarded neighbourhood of Mazzeh, was levelled. Emergency crews were searching for bodies under the rubble.

The Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike killed at least six people. The Israeli military did not comment. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years.

Such airstrikes have escalated in recent months against the backdrop of Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and ongoing clashes between Israel's military and Hezbollah on the Lebanon-Israel border.

Though it rarely acknowledges its actions in Syria, Israel has said it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups such as Lebanon's

Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces.

It comes after the IDF said it had withdrawn from the main hospital in Gaza after two weeks, with Palestine residents saying it has been left in "total destruction".

Israel said that its troops had left the al-Shifa hospital after a raid to kill Palestinian militants, and seize weapons and intelligence documents.

The IDF added that it had carried out its operations "while preventing harm to civilians, patients and medical teams".

Hundreds of people came back to the hospital and the surrounding area after the withdrawal early on Monday.

A resident who had come back to the area said Israeli troops had left "total destruction" when they departed.

Another resident, Yahia Abu Auf, said there were still patients, medical workers and displaced people sheltering inside the medical compound.

He said several patients had been taken to the nearby Ahli Hospital, and that army bulldozers had ploughed over a makeshift cemetery inside the hospital compound.

"The situation is indescribable," he said.

"The occupation destroyed all sense of life here."Israel has accused Hamas of using hospitals for military purposes and has raided several medical facilities.

