'This is clear cut': Israeli ambassador to UK labels Hamas 'barbaric terrorists' as she accuses group of war crimes

Israeli ambassador speaks of Hamas 'war crimes', telling Iain Dale 'Western civilisation should realise this is a clear cut case'. Picture: Getty/Alamy/LBC

By Danielle DeWolfe

The Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom has labelled Hamas "barbaric terrorists", adding: "this is the time Western civilisation should realise this is a clear cut case".

Speaking with LBC's Iain Dale, Tzipi Hotovely accused Hamas of "war crimes" following Saturday's attacks on Israel, which have so far claimed more than 1,000 Israeli lives.

“As I speak to you I try not to cry, because this is so hard for us as a country,” said Ms Hotovely.

“Israel needs your support and Israel deserves your support," she continued.

“Israel is a country, every country’s first and top obligation is to protect its people... What other choice does Israel have, if not to destroy Hamas?"

It comes as Israeli Security Forces continue to go door-to-door in search of bodies following Saturday's attacks which saw Hamas attack festival-goers, in addition to reports that 40 babies and young children being "murdered" in Kfar Aza, near the Gaza border.

The Israeli ambassador accused Hamas of 'war crimes', over Saturday's attacks. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Defending the controversial blockade on goods, water and electricity to the Gaza Strip by Israel, Ms Hotovely said that "Israel has no obligation" to provide supplies.

“First of all, we need to blame Hamas for everything happening in the Gaza Strip.

“We do have a war with Hamas,” she continued, adding: "Israel isn't the only border Gaza has, Gaza has a border with Egypy - you can demand the same of Egypt”

Countered by Iain who said that providing such resources wouldn't compromise Israeli security, Ms Hotovely said it was in fact the responsibility of 'Hamas leadership' to care for its people.

Drawing parallels between England and Germany during World War Two, she added that if the two nations had shared a border during the conflict, one would not provide food and water to the other because "they're your enemy".

“Everyone who cares about human rights shouldn’t just condemn, but also support Israel destroying the infrastructure of Hamas,” Ms Hotovely continued.

“This is our time to protect the people of Israel."

Reflecting on the blanket support for Israel following the offensive, the Israeli ambassador said: “Every single building in Whitehall at the moment has Israels flag on it.”

"What will stop Hizbulah, what will stop other Jihadic Islam - all those terrible terror organisations, to act against our civilians?” posed Ms Hotovely.

“We need to make sure the threat won’t be there."

It comes as several explosions have been heard in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon after Hamas warned residents to leave the city on Tuesday.