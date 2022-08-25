Italian man, 36, tests simultaneously positive for Monkeypox, HIV and Covid-19

25 August 2022, 16:41 | Updated: 25 August 2022, 17:00

An Italian man has simultaneously tested positive for Monkeypox, HIV and Covid-19
An Italian man has simultaneously tested positive for Monkeypox, HIV and Covid-19. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

An Italian man has simultaneously tested positive for Monkeypox, HIV and Covid-19.

The 36-year-old contracted a fever nine days after returning home from a holiday in Spain in June, during which he reportedly had unprotected sex.

He also developed a 39C temperature, a sore throat, fatigue and headache, as well as other symptoms.

He tested positive for Covid on July 2, and within hours had developed a rash and "small, painful vesicles" on his torso, lower limbs, face and glutes.

On July 5 he was taken to hospital and transferred to the infectious diseases unit, where he tested positive for monkeypox the next day.

On July 19 he was readmitted to hospital for treatment for HIV.

A research paper says it's the first case of infection by the three viruses.

There is no evidence about whether the combination of infections can result in worse outcomes.

Read more: British Gas to give 10% of profits to poorest customers after fury at bumper earnings

The Journal of Infection said: "This case highlights how monkeypox and Covid-19 symptoms may overlap,

"Clinicians should be aware of the possibility of [Covid] and monkeypox virus co-infection, particularly in subjects with a recent history of travel to monkeypox-outbreak areas.

"As this is the only reported case of monkeypox virus, SARS-CoV-2 and HIV co-infection, there is still not enough evidence supporting that this combination may aggravate patient’s condition.

"Given the current pandemic and the daily increase of monkeypox cases, healthcare systems must be aware of this eventuality, promoting appropriate diagnostic tests in high-risk subjects."

It comes as the World Health Organisation said the number of monkeypox cases reported globally dropped by 21 per cent in the last week, reversing a month-long trend of rising infections.

The UN health agency reported 5,907 new weekly cases and said two countries, Iran and Indonesia, reported their first cases.

To date, more than 45,000 cases have been reported in 98 countries since late April.

Read more: Cost of living: Energy bills set to cost more than some mortgages, experts predict

Cases in the Americas accounted for 60 per cent of cases in the past month, WHO said, while cases in Europe comprised about 38 per cent.

It said infections in the Americas showed "a continuing steep rise".

In early July, just weeks before the agency declared the international spread of the disease to be a global emergency, WHO's Europe director said countries in the region were responsible for 90 per cent of all laboratory confirmed cases of monkeypox.

British health authorities said last week after seeing a decline in the number of new cases getting reported daily that there were "early signs" the country's monkeypox outbreak was slowing.

Monkeypox has been endemic in parts of Africa for decades and experts suspect the outbreaks in Europe and North America were triggered after the disease started spreading via sex at two raves in Spain and Belgium.

Read more: Two arrested following fatal shooting of council worker Ashley Dale in Liverpool

WHO's latest report said 98 per cent of cases are in men and of those who reported sexual orientation, 96% are in men who have sex with men.

"Of all reported types of transmission, a sexual encounter was reported most commonly," WHO said. "The majority of cases were likely exposed in a party with sexual contacts," the agency said.

Among the monkeypox cases in which the HIV status of patients was known, 45 per cent were infected with HIV.

WHO has recommended that men at high risk of the disease temporarily consider reducing their number of sex partners or refrain from group or anonymous sex.

Monkeypox typically requires skin-to-skin or skin-to-mouth contact with an infected patient's lesions to spread.

People can also become infected through contact with the clothing or bedsheets of someone who has monkeypox lesions.

With globally limited vaccine supplies, authorities in the US, Europe and the UK have all begun rationing doses to stretch supplies by up to five times.

WHO has advised countries that have vaccines to prioritise immunisation for those at high risk of the disease, including gay and bisexual men with multiple sex partners, and for health workers, laboratory staff and outbreak responders.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Olivia was killed in a shooting in Liverpool

Devastated family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, plead for people to 'speak up' to find killer in heartbreaking tribute

Met Commander Paul Brogden (right) said all racial bias claims were ‘unsubstantiated and based on speculation’

Met police defend handling of Owami Davies missing person case despite accusations of racial bias

Three French politicians have lashed out at the UK for allowing sewage to flow into the channel.

French politicians from Macron's party blast UK for dumping sewage in the channel

Police investigating the 'mistaken identity' shooting of Ashley Dale in Liverpool have arrested two people

Two arrested following fatal shooting of council worker Ashley Dale in Liverpool

People on standard variable rate mortgages pay an average of £516 per month, and bills could reach £569 per month next year

Cost of living: Energy bills set to cost more than some mortgages, experts predict

A 12-year-old girl has died after she was injured in a hit-and-run involving a Bentley Continental in north London at the weekend

Girl, 12, killed in hit-and-run by Bentley Continental in north London

Mother of one Yagmur Ozden, 33, died in the A40 horror crash

Pictured: 'Kind and devoted' mum, 33, killed in horror A40 crash which left Range Rover mangled on Tube track

Police have vowed to catch the man who killed Olivia

Message to the gunman: Police tell Olivia Pratt-Korbel's masked killer 'we won't rest until we catch you'

The government has let children down, Labour has claimed.

Govt has 'failed children', says Labour as GCSE grades plummet from last year

British woman dies after falling of a hillside in Benidorm

British woman dies after falling off hillside whilst riding a mobility scooter in Benidorm

An abused marmoset who was flushed down a toilet is enjoying living her new life at Monkey World

Abused monkey who was flushed down toilet and fed cocaine now thriving in rescue centre with help from boyfriend

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Minister pledges 'further package of support measures' for Brits struggling with cost of living

Club 77 told revellers not to stare without verbal consent

Nightclub tells revellers they cannot stare at people without verbal consent

Shell will pay out over £500k for overcharging customers

Shell to pay out more than £500k for charging thousands of customers more than energy price cap allows

Exclusive
Sicarius McGrath said drug use is fuelling the murder of children

Casual drug use fuels child murders, ex-Liverpool arms dealer tells LBC

British Gas has announced it will give a slice of its profits to worst-off customers

British Gas to give 10% of profits to poorest customers after fury at bumper earnings

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oklahoma Execution

Man given lethal injection for 1997 hammer killing

Latvia

Soviet-era monument’s obelisk comes down in Latvia

Russia Ex-Mayor Arrested

Russian court frees ex-mayor but he still faces charges for Ukraine remarks

Russia Ukraine Nuclear Plant Fears

Ukrainian nuclear plant near fighting is cut off from power grid

Benin plaque in the Ethnological Museum, Berlin 030

Berlin to start repatriating looted art to Nigeria this year

MS Victoria

Tories demand action over Ukrainian refugees left in temporary housing

Cycling

Belgian cyclist Herman Vanspringel dies aged 79

View from the water of the contaminated Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station November 6, 2014 in Okuma, Japan. The plant suffered a catastrophic meltdown of three of the plant’s six nuclear reactors in March 2011.

Robot issue delays fuel removal from Fukushima nuclear plant

Italy Drought Nero’s Bridge

Italy’s drought exposes ancient imperial bridge over Tiber River

South Korea Russia Egyptian Nuclear Plant

South Korea signs 2.25 billion dollar deal with Russia nuclear company

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says shipping trade body

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says trade body
Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15-an-hour

Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15 an hour

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support
James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

Caller declares BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson

BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson, caller declares

Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson blasts Government over sewage pumped into UK waterways

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London