"It's A Cold World" Woman Told After Complaining About Racism In Asda

16 July 2019, 13:08

Supermarket bosses are investigating a woman's claim she was subjected to a sickening racist attack inside a store - and staff did nothing to help.

The shopper took to Twitter to tell her experiences, she said: "I was shouting as loud as I could, trying to protect my face from being hit 'can someone please get security?'

"I said this several times, no one came. I was terrified. I was only saved by two colleagues who were stacking shelves way in the back, it’s a fairly big store."

Eve Cong spoke to store staff who she said refused to help her
Eve Cong spoke to store staff who she said refused to help her. Picture: Deadline News

Eve Cong, 26, claimed that a man followed her and shouted a racist slur and threatened her with "with physical violence" an Asda store in Peckham, London.

Actress Eve, from North-West London, claims staff refused to call police or intervene.
Actress Eve, from North-West London, claims staff refused to call police or intervene. Picture: Deadline News

Shockingly, Eve said that when she approached the Deputy Manager he said he was unable to help her. She claimed he said “Can I tell you something darling, it is a cold world.”

An Asda spokesman confirmed they were aware of the incident and were investigating.

Watch the whole incident unfold in the video at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Iran 'may have seized' oil tanker that went off radar at weekend

Ursula von der Leyen: Merkel ally voted in as first female EU Commission president

Two charged with murder over fatal stabbing at New Year's party

'Spice vape' alert after children collapse in Greater Manchester

British former world judo champion Craig Fallon dies aged 36

The News Explained

Barack Obama and Donald Trump

Twitter Compares Trump To Obama With Brutal Hashtag #ObamaWasBetterAt
James O'Brien spoke to the journalist who asked the WTO what trading on WTO rules is like

The Truth About What Britain's WTO Trading Rules Will Be - From Man Who Spoke To WTO Chief
This year's G20 summit sees Trump, May, Putin and more gather in Osaka, Japan

What Is The G20 Summit In Osaka And Which Countries Are Members?
Boris Johnson on LBC

What Is Gatt 24? Can Article XXIV Be Used To Trade After Brexit?
Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson

Who Will Be The Next Prime Minister? Latest Tory Leadership Odds And Polls

Politics