"It's A Cold World" Woman Told After Complaining About Racism In Asda

Supermarket bosses are investigating a woman's claim she was subjected to a sickening racist attack inside a store - and staff did nothing to help.

The shopper took to Twitter to tell her experiences, she said: "I was shouting as loud as I could, trying to protect my face from being hit 'can someone please get security?'

"I said this several times, no one came. I was terrified. I was only saved by two colleagues who were stacking shelves way in the back, it’s a fairly big store."

Eve Cong spoke to store staff who she said refused to help her. Picture: Deadline News

Eve Cong, 26, claimed that a man followed her and shouted a racist slur and threatened her with "with physical violence" an Asda store in Peckham, London.

Actress Eve, from North-West London, claims staff refused to call police or intervene. Picture: Deadline News

Shockingly, Eve said that when she approached the Deputy Manager he said he was unable to help her. She claimed he said “Can I tell you something darling, it is a cold world.”

An Asda spokesman confirmed they were aware of the incident and were investigating.

Watch the whole incident unfold in the video at the top of the page.