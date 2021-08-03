Jack Grealish's girlfriend receives '200 death threats a day' from teens

3 August 2021, 07:42

Sasha Attwood faces online abuse every day.
Sasha Attwood faces online abuse every day. Picture: Sasha Attwood

By Emma Soteriou

England footballer Jack Grealish's girlfriend has revealed she received "200 death threats a day" online during Euro 2020, mostly from teenagers.

Sasha Attwood made the comments in a video on her YouTube channel, explaining that it was the reason behind her keeping things private and off social media.

It came as her boyfriend - Jack Grealish - became increasingly popular throughout the tournament, playing for England.

Ms Attwood said the "toxic" barrage of abuse was coming from girls as young as 13 on TikTok and Instagram, which she found "scary".

"This whole thing since it's come out has just shown me that people are literally so mean," she said in the video.

"Genuinely, I was receiving, like, 200 death threats a day. I'm not even exaggerating when I say that.

Read more: Four arrests in hate crime probe into online racist abuse of England players

Read more: 'I receive more racism now than I did 30 years ago, because of social media'

"So many messages, every single day, and I still get them now, all day every day: 'I hope you die', 'I hope you get cancer and die', 'I hope your whole family die', 'I hope the next time when you're in the car you crash it and die', 'I hope after Wembley you die'.

"I never realised how bad it actually was, and the scary thing is it's young girls.

"I'd go on these girls' accounts who have sent me stuff and they're literally like 13, 14, and it's so sad.

"I try and put it down to age, but then I think I was never like that at that age. I never sent a message like that.

"I just think it's so toxic, social media, and it's really sad that these generations are growing up thinking that it's OK to say things like that."

It comes after members of the England football team experienced racial abuse online after the Euros final.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their penalties at the end of the game.

