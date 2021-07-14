'I receive more racism now than I did 30 years ago, because of social media'

14 July 2021, 22:39

By Sam Sholli

British Future Director Sunder Katwala has said that, due to social media, he personally receives more racism now than he did 30 years ago.

Mr Katwala made the comment while appearing on Cross Question.

His words come after Boris Johnson has said the government will change football banning orders to cover online racism, following racist abuse directed at England footballers Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

While discussing England footballers taking the knee, Mr Katwala said: "I think what the players wanted to say was they inherit a lot of progress on racism, there's more to do and the reason there's more to do is they face an outsized share of the racism that's left in our society because every bigot in Britain is one click away from famous footballers [and] politicians.

"And so actually we've made loads of progress on racism in this society in my lifetime. Across generations it has been really profound."

"But personally I receive more racism now than I did 30 years ago, because of social media and Twitter. [And that happens] even though there's less racism in my society."

