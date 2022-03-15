Jacob Rees-Mogg relaxes in a suit!: Minister admits he doesn't own jeans or a t-shirt

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Tory minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has said he does not own a pair of jeans or a T-shirt.

The Minister of State for Brexit Opportunities made the extraordinary admission on Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew pointed out that Mr Rees-Mogg has a "certain image of languid, old fashioned, traditionally dressed, not much like modern Britain".

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

He added: "Have you always been that way, was there a moment when you looked in the mirror and thought this is the kind of person I aspire to be?"

Mr Rees-Mogg responded: "I've been asked that question before and I think the most obvious answer is: do you think anyone would have decided to adopt the image that I have if it hadn’t been what they really were?

"I think it would have been eccentric to choose to, it's just how I am."

Mr Rees-Mogg said "I do not have a pair of jeans" and, asked if he owns a T-shirt, added: "No, why would I want to?"

"I don't find what I might call ordinary clothes uncomfortable," he later added.

Andrew also asked: "You've never felt the thought of kick back in a pair of jeans, an old t-shirt and put your feet up on a piece of furniture?"

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player

The minister answered "well, I might do the latter".

"Famously you have done the latter," Andrew quipped.

Mr Rees-Mogg has been criticised in the past for a slouched demeanour in House of Commons, once being told to "sit up man" when he reclined of the green benches during a debate on Brexit.