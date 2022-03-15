Jacob Rees-Mogg relaxes in a suit!: Minister admits he doesn't own jeans or a t-shirt

15 March 2022, 19:35 | Updated: 15 March 2022, 19:54

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Tory minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has said he does not own a pair of jeans or a T-shirt.

The Minister of State for Brexit Opportunities made the extraordinary admission on Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew pointed out that Mr Rees-Mogg has a "certain image of languid, old fashioned, traditionally dressed, not much like modern Britain".

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

He added: "Have you always been that way, was there a moment when you looked in the mirror and thought this is the kind of person I aspire to be?"

Mr Rees-Mogg responded: "I've been asked that question before and I think the most obvious answer is: do you think anyone would have decided to adopt the image that I have if it hadn’t been what they really were?

"I think it would have been eccentric to choose to, it's just how I am."

Mr Rees-Mogg said "I do not have a pair of jeans" and, asked if he owns a T-shirt, added: "No, why would I want to?"

"I don't find what I might call ordinary clothes uncomfortable," he later added.

Andrew also asked: "You've never felt the thought of kick back in a pair of jeans, an old t-shirt and put your feet up on a piece of furniture?"

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player

The minister answered "well, I might do the latter".

"Famously you have done the latter," Andrew quipped.

Mr Rees-Mogg has been criticised in the past for a slouched demeanour in House of Commons, once being told to "sit up man" when he reclined of the green benches during a debate on Brexit.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

HSBC will close 69 branches later this year

HSBC to shut 69 UK branches - find out if yours will be affected

Jeremy Clarkson has called the plans "utter, utter madness"

Oxfordshire council bans meat and adopts vegan-only menu at meetings

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the Home Office failed to put a proper plan in place for Ukraine refugees

Yvette Cooper: Home Office had a 'departmental failure' over Ukraine crisis

Jacob Rees-Mogg has defended the Prime Minister's decision to visit Saudi Arabia

'Saudi oil will boost living standards': Rees-Mogg defends PM's controversial visit

Andrew Marr addressed the taking of hostages at a hospital in Mariupol

Hospital siege could be 'SS tactics' on another day of horror and hope in Ukraine

Nicola Sturgeon has said facemasks laws will remain in place for another fortnight.

Face mask rules in Scotland to stay in force until April

Russian forces are holding 400 people hostage at Mariupol Hospital

Russian forces take 400 patients and doctors hostage at Mariupol hospital

Chelsea want their FA quarter-final played behind closed doors. Inset: Roman Abramovich

Chelsea back down after asking for Middlesbrough FA Cup tie to be behind closed doors

Kyiv has been locked down as Russia intensifies attacks on the city

Locked-down Kyiv: Klitschko orders curfew from 6pm after Russians renew assault on capital

Dmitry Medvedev is among those targeted in a fresh wave of UK sanctions

UK targets former Russian president in fresh wave of 370 sanctions against the country

A ban of same-sex marriage in Bermuda is constitutional, a UK Court has ruled.

Outrage as UK Court blocks same-sex marriage for Bermuda and Cayman islands

Tyler, 16, was stabbed to death on a bus on High Road in Chadwell Heath

Talented boxer, 16, stabbed to death on London bus 'while bringing flowers to his girlfriend'
Countess Alexandra Tolstoy said she believes Putin is a 'psychopath'.

'Narcissistic psychopath': Putin is capable of nuclear war, says Countess Alexandra Tolstoy
Jake Davison was referred to an anti-terror scheme before going on his killing spree in Plymouth

Plymouth mass shooter Jake Davison reported to anti-terror cops by his own mum

Star Hobson's mother Frankie Smith (left) has had her eight-year jail sentence increased

Mother of murdered toddler Star Hobson has 'unduly lenient' jail term increased

Peer blocked from taking part in debate after 'falling asleep' in House of Lords

Peer blocked from taking part in debate after 'falling asleep' in House of Lords

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Three EU premiers visit Kyiv as Russia steps up bombardment of capital
France Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower grows another 20ft thanks to new antenna

Marina Ovsyannikova during the protest on Russian state TV

Russian state TV employee fined for anti-war protest on live news show
Roman Abramovich

EU imposes sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich

Kyiv shelling

European leaders to visit Ukrainian capital as Russian barrage continues
Bob Saget

Actor Bob Saget’s fatal injuries ‘possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor’
Pierre Zakrzewski

Fox News video journalist Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine
Pierre Zakrzewski

Fox News photographer Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine

Image of the gunman

US police arrest man suspected of stalking and killing homeless people
Alexei Navalny

Russian prosecutors seek 13-year prison sentence for Kremlin opponent Navalny

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response
'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over cycle lanes

'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over traffic
Elon Musk’s offer of single combat ‘a civilised solution’ on another day of chaos

Elon Musk's offer of single combat 'a civilised solution' on a day of surreal news
Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch again

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'
Camilla Tominey moved by boy ready to 'put Nerf guns away' and house a Ukrainian refugee

Camilla Tominey moved by boy ready to 'put Nerf guns away' and house a Ukrainian refugee

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police