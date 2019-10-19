Jacob Rees-Mogg And Son Escorted By Police Through Anti-Brexit Rally

Jacob Rees-Mogg And Son Escorted By Police Through Anti-Brexit Rally. Picture: PA

Jacob Rees-Mogg was heckled by anti-Brexit protesters shouting 'shame on you' and had to be escorted home with his son. Diane Abbott was also escorted by police after receiving abuse from Brexit supporters.

The Leader of the House of Commons was escorted by police officers through the 'Let Us Be Heard' rally in Parliament Square.

He was with his son Peter Theodore Alphege.

Rees Mogg is accompanied by his young son and followed and barracked all the way home, protected by police. pic.twitter.com/t99hKq8sY5 — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) October 19, 2019

They were walking home after it was announced that the Letwin amendment had been passed.

Supporters of another referendum shouted 'shamed on you' as the father and son walked.

The shadow Home Secretary, Diane Abbott, was also escorted by police after receiving abuse from pro-Brexit supporters.

Police escorting @HackneyAbbott as she is harassed by pro-Brexit supporters after leaving the stage of the #PeoplesVoteMarch pic.twitter.com/0plDF0HyF1 — Stéphanie Bosset (@39_stephs) October 19, 2019

Andrea Leadsom also received police protection when leaving parliament.

She wrote that she was "so grateful to the police."