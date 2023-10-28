James Blunt says Carrie Fisher's daughter blames him for Star Wars legend's death after he took drugs with her

28 October 2023, 08:19

James Blunt and Carrie Fisher were close friends
James Blunt and Carrie Fisher were close friends. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

James Blunt has said that the daughter of Carrie Fisher hold him partly responsible for her death, because the two took drugs together.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Blunt, 49, was close friends with the Star Wars icon, who died aged 60 in 2016, and lived with her in Los Angeles while writing his first album.

The singer was with Fisher the night before she was found passed out during a flight, four days before she died in hospital.

Blunt said that while Fisher's previous best friend confronted her about her drug use, causing a rift between them, "I took a different approach and did them with her, pretending to myself that I would guide her to redemption one day – just not today."

He added that "the lives we tell ourselves are the hardest to forgive".

Read more: Star Wars Actress Carrie Fisher Dies Age 60

Read more: James Blunt reveals how he prevented World War III

James Blunt
James Blunt. Picture: Alamy

Writing in his memoir Loosely Based On A Made-Up Story, extracted in the Sun, Blunt said that he was closer to Fisher than "almost anyone else in the world" other than his wife.

"She told me which girlfriends weren’t suitable, was the first person I told when I met my wife, and we chose engagement rings for her together.

"She also knew where every unmarked grave of mine lay and where every guilt stemmed from. She was complicit too. When I arrived home one morning with a love bite on my neck, and my girlfriend of the moment about to arrive, Carrie grabbed her 16-year-old daughter and gave her a love bite as well.

“Then Carrie summoned me over, offering her own neck, and told me to give her a love bite. When the girlfriend arrived, we all had love bites.

Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in Star Wars in 2015
Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in Star Wars in 2015. Picture: Alamy

“There was also an issue with drugs. Carrie had long been open about her addiction, but at some point it was obvious enough to be of concern.

“I stood many times at the foot of her bed at 3am listening to the laboured breathing of someone sounding close to death on heavy medication. Not long before she died, I asked her to be godmother to my son, telling her that I wanted her to take care of herself so that he might know her when he grew up.

“Charlie, her best friend, confronted her more directly and told her she needed to quit drugs, but was ostracised by her as a result. I took a different approach and did them with her, pretending to myself that I would guide her to redemption one day – just not today.

“The lies we tell ourselves are the ­hardest to forgive. As a result, her ­daughter Billie blames me in part for her death, and no longer speaks to me.“

Fisher was buried in a giant ceramic Prozac pill, according to Blunt.

Carrie Fisher
Carrie Fisher. Picture: Getty

"You can see a picture of it on the CD disc of my first album," he said. "There are only two of them in the world, and the other one is my most treasured possession."

Fisher died of a cardiac arrest. A post-mortem found that she had cocaine, heroin, MDMA and other opiates in her system.

Loosely Based On A Made-Up Story: A Non-Memoir, by James Blunt, is out now, published by Constable priced £20 in hardback. Also available in ebook and audiobook.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Brits are in for a cold November

Exact date temperatures to 'plunge to -6C in polar blast' as Met Office issues fresh forecast

Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood

Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood attend ‘El Clasico’ Spanish football clash

Police search for shooter

Maine searches for answers a day after mass shooting suspect found dead

Ash Regan MSP has quit the SNP and joined Alex Salmond's Alba Party.

SNP suffers second defection as MSP quits to join Alex Salmond's party

Armita Gravand

Iranian teenager who was left 'brain dead' after 'assault' by morality officers 'for not wearing hijab on metro' dies

Bangladesh Nationalist Party supporters

Police and opposition party supporters clash in Bangladesh violence

An Israeli mobile artillery unit is seen in a position near the Israel-Gaza border

‘Ground shook in Gaza’ as Israel steps up operations against Hamas

Colin Ingram-Moore is Captain Tom's son-in-law

Captain Tom Moore's son-in-law's companies 'go bust owing £3.7 million in taxes and to small businesses'

Ambulances parked at the coal mine in Karaganda where 32 workers died

Coal mine operator to be nationalised after fire leaves 32 workers dead

Palestine supporters protesting again in central London

Palestine supporters call for 'intifada' in huge march in central London attended by tens of thousands

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip

Israeli ground operation in Gaza being expanded, military says

Bristol Airport has since reopened

Bristol Airport closes after car crash causes travel chaos, with one person fighting for their life and three arrested

Residents walk by flowers laid outside a residential building where the late Chinese Premier Li Keqiang spent his childhood

Mourners leave tributes for former Chinese premier Li Keqiang

Families of hostages like Haim Peri and Oded Lifschitz have voiced their concern about the bombing

'The most terrible of nights': Families of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas voice fear amid IDF bombardment of Gaza

Sean Bell said it would be very hard for the IDF to wipe out Hamas entirely

'Impossible to wipe out Hamas completely,' former top RAF officer says, with Israel invasion of Gaza to be 'phased'

Ramandeep Kaur Mann and Sukhjit Singh

'I've been framed': British mum facing hanging for murdering husband with drugged biryani speaks out from squalid jail

Latest News

See more Latest News

A CCTV image shows women pulling Armita Geravand from the Metro train car

Girl, 16, injured in Tehran Metro while not wearing head scarf dies in hospital

Bobby Charlton

Teenage boy charged after Manchester City fans mock death of Sir Bobby Charlton

Israel has warned Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza

'Window is closing to evacuate northern Gaza', Israel tells Palestinians, as it warns of 'impending intense hostilities'
Police are hunting for Robert Card

Maine mass shooting suspect found dead after huge manhunt involving hundreds of officers

Maine Shooting

Maine mass killing suspect found dead two days after shooting

Israel Palestinians

Gaza communications cut off as Israel ‘expands’ ground operations

Joe Biden

US and China reach agreement for talks between presidents

Maine Shooting

Maine mass killing suspect found dead says law enforcement official

Obit Richard Moll

Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff in US sitcom Night Court, dies aged 80

The victims were named on Friday.

All 18 victims of Maine mass shooting named as police lift lockdown orders

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution
Angela Rayner

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner emphasises plan to abolish no-fault eviction notices if Party comes to power
Wes Streeting on dentistry

Wes Streeting invites the government to steal Labour's policy to solve 'dickensian' NHS dentist crisis
Sangita questions IDF spokesperson on Israel's siege of Gaza.

Israel is under 'no obligation' to supply Gaza, IDF spokesperson tells Sangita Myska

Andrew Caste forecasts "landslide" election

Andrew Castle forecasts 'landslide' general election, as he reacts to Tories' latest by-election defeat
James O'Brien

'I think they're the loneliest voters in Britain', James O'Brien claims after Tories' double by-election defeat

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit