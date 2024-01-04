The spy who trigger warned me: Viewers told classic James Bond films could 'cause offence' to modern audiences

James Bond films have been slapped with a trigger warning by the BFI. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

James Bond films have been slapped with a trigger warning as they may “cause offence” to modern viewers, the British Film Institute has warned.

Instalments of the spy franchise have been given a blanket trigger warning by the body tasked with promoting and preserving the best of British cinema.

Viewers attending a season of classic films have been warned that Bond's plots “will cause offence today”.

The disclaimer further warns that the films featured in the retrospective, You Only Live Twice and Goldfinger, contain examples of language and themes that were “prevalent” in the 1960s.

In Goldfinger Bond confronts Pussy Galore, played by Honor Blackman, in a barn and pins her down. She is seen struggling before relenting to his advances, and the scene cuts.

While in You Only Live Twice, the character of Oddjob, who suffers from a cleft palate, has been highlighted by some campaigners as an example of villains being given physical disfigurements or disabilities.

In the book, the Korean character’s race is also frequently commented on, and it is made clear that Bond views Koreans as “lower than apes”.

Sean Connery as James Bond and Honor Blackman as Pussy Galore. Picture: Alamy

Also present on BFI listings covered by the blanket trigger warning are the Sir Michael Caine films Deadfall and The Ipcress File, the Telegraph reports.

The 1960 Peter Sellers film crime film Never Let Go is also included as is the 1969 Oscar-winning Midnight Cowboy starring Jon Voight and Dustin Hofman.

The application of the warning to instalments in the Bond franchise comes after The Telegraph revealed that the original novels by Ian Fleming had been reworked to remove offensive passages, following an assessment by sensitivity readers.

The mysteries of Agatha Christie and the comic works of PG Wodehouse had been similarly edited to remove racial terminology from the texts.

A spokesman for the BFI said: “We have flagged a number of films in the season with warnings and put a warning in at the start of the season as these are mainly British Sixties and Seventies titles that need some context.”