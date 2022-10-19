Police officer, 31, guilty of raping girl under age of 13 and trying to wipe his phone

19 October 2022, 14:50 | Updated: 19 October 2022, 15:04

Ford will be sentenced after being convicted of raping a child
Ford will be sentenced after being convicted of raping a child. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

A police officer has been found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 13 and trying to wipe his phone to pervert the course of justice.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, was found guilty of 10 counts of sexual abuse against the same girl at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday.

The officer, of Bishop's Stortford, was also convicted of four counts of rape, four counts of sexual assault and two of causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Jurors, who took less than a day to decide on their verdicts, also found him guilty of carrying out an act intended to pervert the course of public justice, by "deliberately [wiping] his phone by factory resetting his Samsung Mobile phone".

Read more: Man, 29, to stand trial for murder and attempted rape of Zara Aleena after refusing to leave cell

Ford denied the offences, which took place between 2019 and 2021.

Isobel Ascherson, prosecuting, said Ford told police his phone had been reset accidentally but he later said he did it because he was having an affair with a woman.

He said during interview that he "got upset, I cried" after hearing about the allegations against him and did not know why the child would make them.

He told the court the accusations were untrue.

Ford was suspended from his force in November.

Mr Justice Simon Bryan, remanding Ford in custody ahead of sentencing, said the officer was "obviously going to have a lengthy custodial sentence - the sentence will be determined by me on Friday".

The head of the Child Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit at Cambridgeshire Police, Detective Inspector Susie Hine, said: "Through the victim's powerful testimony, the jury were left in no doubt and now a predatory sex offender is behind bars.

"Cases of this nature are both disturbing and upsetting and I want to reassure the public, there is no place for an offender to hide no matter who they are.

"In this case it was a serving police officer who now faces the custodial consequences of his appalling actions."

Hertfordshire Police's Assistant Chief Constable Genna Telfer said: "James Ford took advantage of a vulnerable victim in the most appalling way and his behaviour will have devastated those involved.

"Thankfully, due to the bravery of the victim and the due diligence of the officers investigating, he will now serve time in prison which is where he belongs.

"I am disgusted by his actions and he will face a fast track hearing for dismissal."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Myanmar blast

Blasts kill at least eight at Myanmar’s Insein Prison

France Murdered Girl

France ‘profoundly shaken’ by schoolgirl’s killing in Paris

Uganda Hospital

Uganda to deploy Ebola vaccine in two weeks – WHO

Liz Truss's whips have described the fracking vote as a motion of confidence in her Govt

Embattled Liz Truss pulls out of factory visit ahead of showdown with Tory rebels over fracking

Vladimir Putin

Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine

Inflation has increased again, driven by high food prices, stoking fears about whether pensions will increase in line with it

Truss insists she's 'completely committed' to triple lock pension pledge as inflation pushed back up to double figures

Breaking
Vladimir Putin introduces Martial law

Putin declares martial law in annexed Ukraine regions

TV screen showing missile tests

North Korea fires more shells towards sea buffer zone

Liz Truss had a fiesty PMQs with Sir Keir Starmer

'Gone, gone, gone, when are you going?': Tetchy Truss insists she is a 'fighter not a quitter' in make-or-break PMQs

Jimmy Cherizier,

UN to vote on sanctions to curb violence in Haiti

Dozens of babies died or were left brain damaged by poor care at one of England's largest NHS trusts, a damning inquiry has found.

Dozens of babies died needlessly in one of NHS’ worst-ever maternity scandals, harrowing report reveals

Kate Middleton's mother's business has launched in the US

Party Pieces to break America! Kate Middleton's mum launches family business in the US

Ms Aleena died in June

Man, 29, to stand trial for murder and attempted rape of Zara Aleena after refusing to leave cell

Flood victims

World Bank ‘estimates Pakistan floods caused 40 billion dollars of damage’

Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi says Vladimir Putin sent him vodka and ‘sweet letter’

More rail strikes have been announced, including on Bonfire Night

Mick Lynch plots Bonfire Night strikes as he accuses rail bosses of 'torpedoing negotiations'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mason Greenwood has been bailed

Man Utd star Mason Greenwood to be released from jail after being bailed on charges of attempted rape
Meghan said she was 'treated like a bimbo' on Deal or No Deal

Meghan's former Deal or No Deal co-star shuts down claim she was 'treated like a bimbo' in show
Danny Masterson

Rape allegations against ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson detailed in court

Essex's chief constable said people should not launch fireworks at eco activists

'Don't blast fireworks at eco activists - it's illegal', warns cop responsible for Dartford Crossing operation
Boris Johnson will be looking at polls 'with interest' while on holiday, says former adviser

Boris Johnson will be looking at polls 'with interest' while on holiday in the Caribbean, says former adviser
Cardi B

Cardi B accused of ‘humiliating’ man with suggestive cover art image

Hong Kong scenes

Hong Kong offers new visa to woo talent amid ‘brain drain’

Iranian climber

Controversial Iranian climber receives hero’s welcome in Tehran

Putin could blow up a nuke south of Ukraine, Western officials fear

Fears grow Putin will explode nuke near Ukraine as defence secretary holds crisis talks in Washington
A woman kisses her son's coffin

Ukraine’s power and water supplies attacked again by Russia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rail strikes

Rail strikes expected after 'intransigent negotiations', said former transport adviser Andrew Gilligan
Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’
'Liz Truss has made a commitment, Ben Wallace wants to stick to it, Jeremy Hunt's not sure, somethings got to give.'

'They’ve got themselves in another mess': Journalist on concerns towards PM's pledge of financial military support
'I would sacrifice myself for the future of our generations to come.'

Climate action supporter says her and family would sacrifice themselves in eco protest

Armed Forces Minister says he'd quit if defence spending commitment were to change

Armed Forces Minister says he'd quit if defence spending commitment were to change

James criticises Liz Truss' dismissal of Chancellor

‘It’s like a ventriloquist sacking a dummy for saying the wrong thing’: James O’Brien lambasts the PMs dismissal of Chancellor
Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis slams 'zombie government' for ignoring the energy crisis

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the government and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the govt and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget
Hunt

'I think she’s a goner!': Columnist says Liz Truss will 'have to be forced out' by the Tory Party
Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly

'I'm going to sort it': Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit