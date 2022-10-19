Man, 29, to stand trial for murder and attempted rape of Zara Aleena after refusing to leave cell

By Will Taylor

A man will stand trial for the murder and attempted rape of Zara Aleena after refusing to leave his cell for court.

Jordan McSweeney is also accused of robbing the 35-year-old as she walked home in Ilford, east London, on June 26.

It is claimed McSweeney, 29, of Dagenham, took her phone, keys and handbag and attempted to rape her.

The law graduate was dragged into a driveway and kicked and stamped on, prosecutors alleged.

She was found partially naked with severe head injuries and she was struggling to breathe before her death.

A post-mortem found she suffered multiple serious injuries.

McSweeney did not attend his Old Bailey hearing where he was scheduled to enter a plea.

Another hearing is set for October 24 and a trial date was set for December 5.

McSweeney remains in custody.