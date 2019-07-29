James O'Brien Challenges Vicar On Teaching Children About The Crucifixion

James O'Brien asked a vicar if he could think of any other context in which he'd be teaching an eight-year-old about nailing people to crosses until they're dead.

A couple who don't allow their children to attend Christian assemblies are launching court action.

Parents Lee and Lizanne Harris will say in an autumn judicial review claim that a school made their children take part in Christian prayers and watch re-enactments of Bible stories, including the crucifixion.

The couple would like the non-religious Burford primary school in Oxfordshire, run by the Church of England, to cater for non-believers.

LBC's James O'Brien asked a vicar from Stevenage whether he could think of any other context in which he'd be teaching an eight-year-old about nailing people to crosses until they're dead.

The vicar struggled to answer but then said "We teach eight-year-olds all sorts of gore, look at Halloween, kids walking around with axes".

James O'Brien replied that Halloween is "fantasy" and said "you teach kids this [the crucifixion] is real."

The vicar defended teaching children the story of the crucifixion by saying: "James, it's eight-year-olds, you don't dwell on the horror....God loved the world so much that he gave his Son who died on the cross, you don't need to go into the detail."

When James O'Brien asked, "Why did he die?' the vicar replied "That's a big theological question you haven't got time for."

James O'Brien answered: "That's a cop out from the cleric."

