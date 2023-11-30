Jamie Lynn Spears speaks out after I'm A Celebrity exit after departing jungle on 'medical grounds'

Jamie Lynn Spears exited the I'm A Celebrity jungle on medical grounds
Jamie Lynn Spears exited the I'm A Celebrity jungle on medical grounds. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Jamie Lynn Spears has announced she is 'taking time to recover' after exiting the I'm A Celebrity jungle early last night.

The sister of Britney Spears left the reality show on medical grounds - becoming the second celebrity to leave the show following food critic Grace Dent.

It comes as a serious blow to ITV which has endured a calamitous series with disastrous weather and bush-tucker trials which viewers have labelled as disappointing. Two celebrities have not left the show within three days, further hammering the show.

Breaking her silence on Instagram, Spears, 32, said: "I can't wait to share with y'all everything about this once in a lifetime experience, but I don't even know where to start when trying to describe what an incredibly special time and place I had with some of the absolute best humans I have ever met and consider family now."

"Thank yall for welcoming me into your living rooms night after night, and for supporting me through all the highs and lows. I'm am so grateful for this show, and all of the wonderful people apart of it!

"I will be taking some time to recovery and spend time with my family, but looking forward to sharing all about my journey on @imacelebrity with everyone! Love yallll."

The show's presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced Spears' departure on Wednesday's show.

Donnelly told viewers: "The good news is, Jamie Lynn is doing fine and she goes away with our best wishes."

Fans expressed concern for Grace Dent after appearing to deteriorate on the show. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock
Fans expressed concern for Grace Dent after appearing to deteriorate on the show. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock. Picture: Shutterstock

Read More: ‘My heart is broken’: Grace Dent feels she has ‘let campmates down’ as stars left teary over her I’m A Celeb exit

Read More: 'You want us gone': I'm A Celeb's Nella Rose accuses Nigel Farage of being 'anti-immigrant' in fiery clash

The Zoey 101 actress had threatened to quit the show after just a few days in the I'm A Celeb jungle. She became emotional and explained how she was missing her two daughters.

Spears made headlines during the show when she discussed her relationship with her sister, pop star Britney.

She told camp-mates of her "very complicated upbringing" with her sister which led to them having issues with one another.

It comes after food critic Grace Dent also left the show on medical grounds.

The show confirmed on Monday that Grace would not be returning to the camp due to medical reasons.

In a farewell message to her campmates, read out by Nick Pickard, Grace said: “My dear campmates, I'm so sorry to let you down. I have left the camp for medical reasons.

“My heart is broken, I have loved and enjoyed getting to know you all. You've held me up and it's been a pleasure being your friend through this experience.

“Leaving you all at this stage will be one of the saddest things in my life. I love you all. Your friend, Miss Grace Dent.”

