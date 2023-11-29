Jamie Lynn Spears becomes second campmate to quit I'm A Celeb on 'medical grounds'

Jamie Lynn Spears has quit I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

By Emma Soteriou

Jamie Lynn Spears has become the second campmate to quit I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds.

A spokesperson for I'm A Celeb said: "Jamie Lynn Spears has left I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds.

"She's been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities."

Spears' last appearance on the show will be in Wednesday night's episode.

Her campmates have been informed that she has left the jungle and will not return.

Before she quit, Spears had said she was ready to go home several times.

She clashed with Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson during Tuesday night's episode after he accused her of crying wolf.

"I hate it here so much, I hate it here so much, I hate it here so much," she said. "I hate it, I hate it, I hate it here.

"This place is where people go to have the worst days of their lives. Dear God, please help me to make it. I think I've got to leave, I think I've got to leave."

Thompson said she was "the girl who cried wolf", to which she hit back: "I'm not the girl who cried wolf, I'm speaking honestly about my emotions."

She also threatened to quit after becoming emotional because she was missing her children.

During the episode on November 21, she told her campmates she was finding it difficult to be so far away from her family.

Her emotions bubbled up further when four celebrities were tasked with a challenge to win the contestants' luxury items, with hers being a photo of her two daughters.

It comes two days after Grace Dent quit after "losing all her energy" in camp and reaching breaking point.

Within three hours of her exit being announced, she was spotted at Brisbane Airport and has since arrived back in the UK.