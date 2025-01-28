Jan 6 rioter pardoned by Trump shot dead by police in traffic stop

January 6 rioter shot dead by police. Picture: FBI/Getty

By Katy Ronkin

Indiana state police are investigating the death of January 6 rioter Matthew Huttle who was shot after allegedly resisting arrest.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The January 6 rioter who was pardoned by Donald Trump for his role in the 2021 insurrection was killed by police during a traffic stop on Sunday.

Matthew Huttle, 42, was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy “when an altercation took place between the suspect and the officer, which resulted in the officer firing his weapon and fatally wounding the suspect”, the Indiana State Police told the Associated Press.

Police told local news station ABC7 Chicago that Mr Huttle was found with a gun.

Read more: January 6 rioter arrested on gun charges less than 24 hours after Trump pardon

Read more: Trump issues pardons for January 6 Capitol riot participants

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election. Picture: Getty

State police say they are investigating the shooting and the officer involved has been out on paid administrative leave.

“Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased as any loss of life is traumatic to those that were close to Mr. Huttle,” Jasper County Sheriff Patrick Williamson said in a statement to ABC7 Chicago. “I will release the officer’s name once I have approval from the State Police Detectives.”

Court documents show that Mr Huttle entered the United States Capitol for 10 minutes, then spend several more hours on Capitol grounds.

Donald Trump -President's first orders include pardons for Capitol riot defendants

He was sentenced to six months in federal prison and a year of supervised release for his actions.

The rioter was released from prison in July 2024, according to federal records.

During his trial, Huttle's lawyer claimed that Huttle was a bystander swept up in the moment not "a true believer" in any ideology.

“He is not a true believer in any political cause,” attorney Andrew Hemmer wrote in a court filing seen by ABC7.

“He instead went to the rally because he thought it would be a historic moment and he had nothing better to do after getting out of jail” for an unrelated offence.

James O'Brien compares Starmer's Southport speech with Trump's January 6 pardons

President Trump used the first hours of his second term to sign a slew of executive orders, including a pardon for the 1,500 people convicted over the riots - including more than 200 who assaulted police officers.

The 47th president insisted the majority of those arrested for assaulting the Capitol in 2021 were "absolutely innocent".

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said: "Nobody's ever been treated so badly.

“They were treated like the worst criminals in history."