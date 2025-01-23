January 6 rioter arrested on gun charges less than 24 hours after Trump pardon

The service says it saw a huge jump in signups following the January 6 riot, which prompted Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to crack down on Trump and others who they said had incited violence. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A January 6 rioter has been arrested on federal gun charges less than 24 hours after receiving an official pardon from President Trump.

On Tuesday, Daniel Ball's case linked to the Capitol attack on January 6 was formally dismissed after he received a full pardon - alongside hundreds of fellow rioters - from President Trump.

However on Wednesday, Ball was then arrested by police on a pending federal gun charge.

The January 6 attack saw hundreds of rioters force their way into the Capitol building in Washington DC as US lawmakers sought to certify the 2020 presidential election result.

In May 2023, Ball, from Florida, was charged with 12 counts linked to the Capitol attack, with charges against him including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon and using explosives to commit a felony.

He now appears to be the first January 6 rioter to face charges in the wake of his official pardon.

Hours later, Donald Trump described the Capitol attacks on police officers during the January 6 riots as “very minor incidents.”

Phoenix, Arizona, USA. 6th Nov, 2020. JACOB CHANSLEY, also known as Jake Angeli, speaks as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather to protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election. Picture: Alamy

Prosecutors said he worked with other rioters to “violently push” police as they tried to defend the Lower West Terrace entrance of the Capitol building.

However, after several failed attempts, Ball was seen to throw an explosive device into the building entrance.

The device carried by Ball is said to have detonated on 25 officers, according to information obtained as part of an FBI affidavit.

The attack saw crowds of rioters forced their way into the building, with lawmakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fleeing for their lives.

Ball was set to stand trial on January 6, however, the judge postponed the trial date to October.

The new indictment carries no mention of the previous charges he was pardoned for, however, Ball’s two previous convictions — for domestic violence battery by strangulation in June 2017 and later battering and resisting law enforcement with violence in October 2021 — were present.

It comes as Donald Trump has described attacks on police officers during the January 6 riots as “very minor incidents.”

Smoke rises after explosure police used pepper-spray ball gun against Pro-Trump protesters rally around Capitol building before they breached it and overrun it. Picture: Alamy

Sitting down for his first major interview since his inauguration on Monday, President Trump insisted the majority of those arrested for assaulting the Capitol in 2021 were "absolutely innocent".

Trump used the first hours of his second term to sign a slew of executive orders, including a pardon for the 1,500 people convicted over the riots - including more than 200 who assaulted police officers.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said: "Nobody's ever been treated so badly.

“They were treated like the worst criminals in history."