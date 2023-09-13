Jean Boht who starred as Nellie Boswell in Carla Lane's sitcom Bread dies aged 91

Bread star Jean Boht has died aged 91
Picture: Alamy

Actress Jean Boht, best known for playing Nellie Boswell in sitcom Bread, has died aged 91 after a battle with dementia.

A statement from her family said: "It is with overwhelming sadness that we must announce that Jean Boht passed away yesterday, Tuesday September 12.

"Jean had been battling vascular dementia and Alzheimer's disease with the indefatigable spirit for which she was both beloved and renowned.

"She was a resident at Denville Hall, the home for members of the theatrical profession."

Bread UK TV series 1986 to 1991 with Jean Boht (seated centre)
Picture: Alamy

Jean is survived her her two adult children, daughters Hannah Davis and Jessie Jo Davis, whom she shares with Carl Davis, who died just last month.

She had a long and varied career on stage and screen but it was her role on Bread, created by Carla Lane, for which she was best known.

Running from 1986 to 1991, the show was watched by more than 20 million people at its peak and Boht won a British Comedy Award for best TV comedy actress.

Ms Boht was also known for her appearances on shows such as Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em, Last Of The Summer Wine, Brighton Belles, Doctors, Grange Hill, Juliet Bravo and Boys From The Blackstuff. S

he was the subject of the biographical television show This Is Your Life in 1989.

