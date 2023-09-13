Liam Payne 'in a bad way' after being rushed to hospital during romantic getaway to Lake Como

13 September 2023, 10:28

Liam Payne rushed to hospital on romantic holiday to Italy
Liam Payne rushed to hospital on romantic holiday to Italy. Picture: social media/alamy

By StephenRigley

Liam Payne has been rushed to hospital during a romantic holiday with his girlfriend after being struck down with agonising kidney pain.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former One Direction singer, 30, fell ill on a trip to Lake Como in Italy with girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

Read More: S Club star's revenge: Hannah Spearritt moves tell-all book release date to clash with band's comeback tour

Read More: Harry and Meghan reunited at Invictus Games as Duchess of Sussex says she is 'thrilled' to be at Germany event

Last month Liam announced that he was cancelling a tour in South America due to a 'serious kidney infection' which previously left him in hospital.

Insiders report that the star was celebrating his one-year ­anniversary with Kate when he fell ill at their holiday property and was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

He has been checked into a hospital ward for emergency treatment and is set to stay for several days.

A source told The Sun: “Liam is in a bad way but he’s in the best place he can be and finally doctors will be able to get to the bottom of what is going on.

“Naturally he is gutted that his and Kate’s trip to Lake Como has been ruined but at least she was there to help him when he fell ill.

“Doctors have warned him not to expect to be signed off to go home for at least another six days.

“They want to do every test possible to understand the issue fully but they now suspect that there has been an underlying issue for a while that has been getting worse.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un examine a launch pad during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome

Kim promises Putin North Korea’s full support for Russia’s ‘just fight’

Theresa May said Mr Rees Mogg ‘took a sledgehammer’ to the constitution

Jacob Rees-Mogg 'suggested Theresa May bring Queen into Brexit negotiations'

Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev speaks on the phone as smoke and flames rise at the shipyard

Fire at Crimea shipyard after Ukrainian attack that damaged two ships

A replacement for overcrowded Barlinnie prison has been delayed.

'Miracle' more mistakes not happening in prisons as Scottish jails slammed in report

Breaking
Schools have been forced to shut after 35 London postcodes were left without water

Schools shut and 35 London postcodes left with no water as Thames Water suffers 'power issue'

A large fire burns near Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory of Australia

Australian authorities working to protect Outback town against huge wildfire

The bodies were found in the village of Battisborough Cross

Woman and man found dead at home in quiet Devon village

Russia's Rostov-on-Don submarine has been badly damaged in a strike

Russia's $300 million Kilo-class submarine hit in attack on Black Sea Fleet naval base as fireballs light up shipyard

MI5's warning comes with news of a parliamentary researcher arrested and accused of being a Chinese spy.

Conservatives warned by MI5 that MP hopefuls 'could be spies'

Storm Daniel caused flooding in Libya

Rescuers recover 2,000 bodies as flooding in Libya displaces at least 30,000

The plan to fly migrants to Rawanda has been delayed again.

Another blow to Rwanda migrant plan as flights set to be delayed 'until December'

Smoke rises from a building in Hanoi, Vietnam

Children among the dead after fire in Vietnam’s capital

Baggage handlers work near a Qantas plane

Australia’s top court finds Qantas illegally fired 1,700 staff during pandemic

A new account has emerged that casts doubt on the JFK magic bullet theory

JFK assassination ‘magic bullet’ theory cast into doubt as ex-Secret service agent reveals new details

The economy shrank by more than expected

Economy shrinks by 0.5% in worse decline than economists feared as expert blames strikes and bad weather

Vladimir Putin (left) and Kim Jong Un shake hands

Kim Jong Un arrives at cosmodrome in Russia’s far east for meeting with Putin

Latest News

See more Latest News

Putin has welcomed Kim to Russia in the hopes of putting together a deal for munitions

Smiling Putin and Kim Jong Un vow to fight a "sacred" battle against the West as the tyrants meet for weapons talks
Tyre Nichols

Five police officers charged with civil rights crimes after Tyre Nichols killing

Theresa May has criticised Suella Braverman's comments about migrants

'It's not the language I would use': Theresa May slams Suella Braverman over migrant 'invasion' remarks
The Peckham protest

Shopkeeper denies choking woman he accused of shoplifting after huge protest erupts in Peckham
South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea fires twin missiles towards sea in latest military aggression

Donald Trump

Prosecutor says ‘fairness’ behind decision to lump Trump in mass criminal trial

Iran Protests

US moves to sanction Iran one year after mass riots

Greg Hands (top right) told LBC on Tuesday the government remains "committed" to the pensions triple lock

Government insists it remains committed to triple lock after Pensions Secretary admits policy is 'unsustainable'
Bernard Looney has resigned with immediate effect

BP boss resigns after admitting he was not 'fully transparent' about relationships with colleagues
Millions of Thais across the rural northeast regularly eat koi pla

Popular Thai dish so dangerous eating it could give you liver cancer

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have been reunited at the Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan reunited at Invictus Games as Duchess of Sussex says she is 'thrilled' to be at Germany event
The Princess of Wales was pictured with injured fingers on an outing at HMP High Down

'Injured' Princess of Wales seen with bandaged fingers during prison outing after 'falling at home while trampolining'
Sarah Ferguson has revealed how she was supposed to be in the World Trade Center on 9/11

Sarah Ferguson recalls how she was meant to be in Twin Towers on 9/11 but was running late

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Police officer defends dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

'We still get the job done': Former front-line officer defends police dancing at Notting Hill Carnival
'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage,' says Andrew Marr

'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage... almost everybody in politics privately agrees," says Andrew Marr
1 in 3 female surgeons have been sexually assaulted

Shelagh Fogarty hits out at the ‘boys club sexually molesting and abusing’ female surgeons

New survey described as “#MeToo movement for surgery”

Female NHS workers discuss ‘horrible memories’ after a new report on workplace sexual assault
Shelagh and caller Richard

'I've come to hate my mum': Full-time carer blames 13 years of Tory budget cuts for lack of local authority support
James and father

'Any dog can be triggered': Father shares horrifying moment he witnessed family dog attack his 5-year-old daughter
Journalist calls out Home Office for delayed action on dangerous dogs following attack.

Journalist and campaigner criticises timing of Suella Braverman's call to ban XL Bullies

David Lammy and caller Fatima

‘No school wants him’: This desperate mother cries as son with SEN is failed by the system

Andrew Castle and caller on net-zero

'It would be helpful if you were to do some proper research': Caller challenges Andrew Castle on Net-Zero
Shelagh and neonatal nurse

Neonatal nurse expresses 'real concern' about midwifery profession to Shelagh Fogarty

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit