Liam Payne 'in a bad way' after being rushed to hospital during romantic getaway to Lake Como

Liam Payne has been rushed to hospital during a romantic holiday with his girlfriend after being struck down with agonising kidney pain.

The former One Direction singer, 30, fell ill on a trip to Lake Como in Italy with girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

Last month Liam announced that he was cancelling a tour in South America due to a 'serious kidney infection' which previously left him in hospital.

Insiders report that the star was celebrating his one-year ­anniversary with Kate when he fell ill at their holiday property and was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

He has been checked into a hospital ward for emergency treatment and is set to stay for several days.

A source told The Sun: “Liam is in a bad way but he’s in the best place he can be and finally doctors will be able to get to the bottom of what is going on.

“Naturally he is gutted that his and Kate’s trip to Lake Como has been ruined but at least she was there to help him when he fell ill.

“Doctors have warned him not to expect to be signed off to go home for at least another six days.

“They want to do every test possible to understand the issue fully but they now suspect that there has been an underlying issue for a while that has been getting worse.”