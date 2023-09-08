S Club star's revenge: Hannah Spearritt moves tell-all book release date to clash with band's comeback tour

Hannah Spearritt (r) is plotting revenge against her former S Club 7 bandmates. Picture: Getty/alamy

By StephenRigley

Hannah Spearritt has moved the release date of her tell-all memoir to clash with S Club’s comeback show.

The book was originally due for release the week commencing October 2 but has been moved to October 12 just hours before time S Club’s first performance in Liverpool.

Insiders say the "revenge move" was designed to make the her former pals sweat with the ousted singer set to reveal all about her exit from the group, which came weeks after the tragic death of her much-loved ex-boyfriend and fellow bandmate Paul Cattermole.

Hannah was left out of the upcoming reunion tour amid her claims Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O'Meara, Jon Lee, Rachel Stevens, and Tina Barrett have been been ordered not to speak to her directly.

It's been reported Hannah was unaware of the alleged snub and was shocked to discover they announcing tour plans as a five-piece on social media.

Original S Club 7. Picture: Alamy

Hannah, 42, revealed that she was briefly homeless and spent six months in multiple temporary homes.

A source explained to The Sun: “Hannah’s book is full of explosive claims about her time in S Club and exactly what happened with her exit from the reunion tour.

“It will not be pretty reading for the group and it feels like Hannah is trying to overshadow the tour. Things have the potential to get very messy.”

S Club 7 were created in 1998 and released hits including ‘Bring it All Back’, ‘Reach’ and ‘Don’t Stop Movin’ before splitting in 2003.

They have since renamed themselves S Club since the loss of Paul and Hannah’s departure.