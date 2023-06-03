Paul Cattermole’s true cause of death revealed after S Club 7 star found dead aged 46

3 June 2023, 07:29

Paul Cattermole was found dead at home aged 46
Paul Cattermole was found dead at home aged 46. Picture: Alamy/Paul Cattermole

By Kit Heren

Paul Cattermole's cause of death has been revealed after he was found dead at home in April, aged 46.

Former S Club 7 star Mr Cattermole, who was pictured smiling while on a walk in the woods shortly before his death, had been due to join the pop group later in the year on a reunion tour.

The police said in May that the coroner had ruled that Mr Cattermole died of natural causes, meaning there would be no inquest into his death.

But his death certificate, seen by the US outlet People, lists cardiac arrhythmia, acute myocardial ischemia and severe coronary artery atheroma and intraplaque hemorrhage as causes of death.

Cardiac arrhythmia is an irregular heartbeat. Myocardial ischemia is when not enough blood is flowing to the heart.

Following Mr Cattermole's death, the band posted on Twitter: "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. "There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.

"We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

"He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us."

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole
S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole. Picture: Getty

Last month his family and the band said in a joint statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

"Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

"While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

"Paul's family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time."

S Club 7
S Club 7. Picture: Alamy

A spokeswoman for Dorset Coroner's Office said: “I can confirm that Mr Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded."

St Albans-born singer Mr Cattermole was part of the band's original line up in 1998, after he was spotted by talent scouts and passed an audition with 19 Management.

S Club, which produced big, enduring hits including Reach, Don't Stop Movin' and S Club Party, was due to launch their 25th anniversary tour in October. They were due to play 11 dates.

