’Paul was not in a good way’: S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole died with more than £20,000 in debt amid financial struggles

5 August 2023, 08:18 | Updated: 5 August 2023, 08:19

Paul Cattermole had opened up about his financial hardships in previous years.
Paul Cattermole had opened up about his financial hardships in previous years. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Paul Cattermole died heavily in debt, owing more than £20,000 despite the band making “hundreds of millions” during their prime.

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole left just £15,000 to his family members after his death as the singer opened up about his financial woes in years prior.

A new source has revealed that the S Club 7 star was struggling before his death and faced thousands of pounds worth of debts.

“Paul was not in a good way before he died, and was not doing well financially.

“Although it is shocking a member of the group would not be well-off, people who knew Paul might not be surprised by how little he left,” a source told The Sun.

According to reports, Paul died without a will and had a total amount of £35,773 but after the deduction of £20,000 in debts, there was just £15,489 left to his family.

Paul was found dead at his home in Dorset in April, aged 46.

The police said in May that the coroner had ruled that Mr Cattermole died of natural causes, meaning there would be no inquest into his death.

Read more: 'It doesn’t feel like he’s gone’: S Club reveal nervous calls they made to Paul Cattermole hours before his death

Read more: Last laugh for Edinburgh Fringe actor after she sells out show - a day after performing to just one person

Read more: Rapper Post Malone pays fan $2million for ultra-rare Magic: The Gathering 'One Ring' card

Paul was due to join his co-stars on the reunion tour.
Paul was due to join his co-stars on the reunion tour. Picture: Getty

Paul previously opened up in interviews about “living on the breadline”, as well as other members of the band, which included Jon Lee, Bradley Macintosh, Tina Barrett, Rachel Stevens, Jo O’Meara and Hannah Spearritt, some of who have previously admitted to struggling financially.

S Club 7 generated “hundreds of millions” throughout their career, but members have previously claimed they were only paid a flat fee of £150,000 a year.

Paul’s death came just weeks after the group had agreed to join together for a reunion tour later in the year, which he was said to have been looking forward to as a financial boost.

The star also attempted to auction off his two Brit awards for £65,000 in previous years to "pay the bills" but the winning bidder failed to pay.

In 2015 Paul was made bankrupt, while his former girlfriend and co-star Hannah Spearitt, 42, was left homeless last year.

“It is absolutely terrible that S Club made tens or hundreds of millions but Paul died like this, in near poverty,” the source added.

In a 2018 TV appearance Paul admitted to living off noodles and being unable to afford new clothes, as he broke down in an emotional interview.

Paul left the band in 2002 due to “creative differences”, and S Club 7 was later renamed S Club.

