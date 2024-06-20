Jenna Coleman reveals she’s pregnant as she debuts baby bump just months after marriage rumours

The actress beamed as she cradled her baby bump on Wednesday evening. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Jenna Coleman has revealed she is expecting her first child as she showed off her baby bump on Wednesday evening.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The actress attended a dinner to celebrate the opening of the new exhibition 'Imaginary Conversations: An ERDEM Collection Inspired by Duchess Deborah', at Chatsworth House on Wednesday night.

Coleman, 38, donned a floral green dress as she beamed while cradling her bump at the evening event.

It comes six months after the Doctor Who star was spotted with a ring on her wedding finger, while walking with her director boyfriend Jamie Childs, 35.

She was not seen wearing the ring on Wednesday evening.

The pair met on the set of the Netflix series The Sandman in 2020 and later worked together again on Childs’ first film Jackdaw.

Read more: Just Stop Oil protesters target jets at private airfield just 'hours after Taylor Swift’s arrival' at site

Read more: Britney Spears breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's shock DWI arrest as she toasts 'little things' in life

Jenna Coleman cradled her bump on Wednesday evening. Picture: Getty

Coleman famously keeps the details of her relationships under wraps and has never publicly commented about her romance with Childs.

The star has previously joked that she’s had practice for labour, after having played Queen Victoria, who had nine children, in a TV drama.

She said in 2019: “I have had many a labour scene now, I’m running out of noises for labour scenes.”