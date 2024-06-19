Britney Spears breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's shock DWI arrest as she toasts 'little things' in life

19 June 2024, 14:02 | Updated: 19 June 2024, 14:05

Britney Spears has broken her silence on her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's shock arrest as she toasted 'the little things' in life
Britney Spears has broken her silence on her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's shock arrest as she toasted 'the little things' in life. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Britney Spears has broken her silence on her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's shock arrest as she toasted 'the little things' in life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Timberlake, 43, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Long Island, New York, on Tuesday.

Hours after Timberlake's legal predicament, the Toxic singer, 42, took to Instagram to upload a picture of a fruity cocktail with the caption: "It's the little things you know !!!!"

She also uploaded an image of her legs crossed as she sat by a pool, followed by another post where she posed in her hotel room to show off a green cocktail dress before a night out in Las Vegas.

"First cocktail dress ever !!! Playing in Vegas today and tonight too," Spears wrote.

Timberlake's arrest comes as a 2007 video resurfaced online of him appearing to warn Spears to "stop drinking" when the two were still together.

Read More: Cop who arrested Justin Timberlake had ‘no idea who he was’ as star said ‘this is going to ruin the tour’

Read More: Justin Timberlake mugshot released after singer arrested for 'driving while intoxicated' in wealthy Hamptons enclave

The video shows Timberlake accepting a Brit Award in a pre-recorded speech. He is heard saying: "Stop drinking. You know who you are. I'm speaking to you.

"Stop drinking, you're going to get sloppy. OK! is going to say something bad about you."

Spears was under heavy tabloid scrutiny at the time with the video coming just two days before she shaved her head.

Timberlake later denied his comments were not about Spears in an interview with GQ and was instead addressing "people in the crowd, no one in particular".

Spears and Timberlake dated for three years between 1999 to 2002.

The Cry Me A River singer has come under criticism from Spears' fans in recent years, particularly following the release of her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me.

Spears claimed in the book that Timberlake urged her to have an abortion when she fell pregnant and that he made her look like a "harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy".

She also criticised his 2002 track Cry Me a River for how it made her look, having used a look-a-like in the music video.

It comes after Timberlake's mugshot was released Tuesday night after he was arrested for “driving while intoxicated”.

The singer-songwriter was understood to have been having dinner with friends at the American Hotel bar in Sag Harbor before leaving and attempting to drive off in a BMW.

He failed to stop at a stop sign and could not stay in his lane while driving at 12.37am on Tuesday, Sag Harbor Police Chief Robert Drake said.

Timberlake's eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" when he was pulled over, court documents said.

They added: "A strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests."

The musician was arraigned on Tuesday and then released without bail.

He is next due to appear in court on July 26.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

TK Maxx and Homesense recalled the products found to contain insects

TK Max and Homesense recall tea products found to contain insects

Brits are set to enjoy some warmer weather soon

Exact date UK temperature 'to reach mid-30s' as British summer finally arrives with heatwave

Putin has visited North Korea

Putin and Kim share 'pent-up inmost thoughts' as Russian and North Korean leaders vow to forge 'multi-polar world'

Comedian Victoria Vera Blyth was killed by her husband David Thomas Blyth

Chilling words of TV star killed by British husband in final interview before tragic murder-suicide

Just Stop Oil protesters have targeted Stonehenge

Eco activists Just Stop Oil desecrate Stonehenge with orange spray in latest radical climate protest

Jay Slater's family have warned people about donating to fake pages

Sick fraudsters create fake GoFundMe page for Brit teenager missing in Tenerife

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon

Jury dismissed in trial of fugitive aristocrat Constance Marten in baby manslaughter case

s

Sir Ian McKellen breaks silence after horror fall from stage in front of West End audience

John Swinney Launches The SNP's General Election Manifesto

SNP vows ‘major investment’ in the NHS as it launches manifesto - read key pledges

Exclusive
Sunak refuses to rule out letting Nigel Farage into Tory party, says sorry on housing and defends taking cash from 'racist donor'

Sunak won't rule out letting Farage into Tory party, says sorry on housing and defends taking cash from 'racist donor'

Rishi Sunak pledges tax cuts on LBC

Sunak pledges further tax cut after inflation drops to two per cent

Jay Slater had travelled to the Canary Islands for a music festival

Revealed: Panicked final phone call of missing Brit teenager Jay Slater who vanished in Tenerife

Justin Timberlake was arrested on a drink-drive charge in the Hamptons after a night out, police said.

Cop who arrested Justin Timberlake had ‘no idea who he was’ as star said ‘this is going to ruin the tour’

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak speaks exclusively to LBC

Rishi Sunak vows to serve as a backbencher for five years if Tories lose the election

Exclusive
Sir Jim Ratcliffe, billionaire co-owner of Manchester United, and Phones4U tycoon John Caudwell

'Only billionaires can afford Starmer's tax hikes' blasts Sunak

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak says Brits 'don't have to worry' about Tories cutting disability benefits if he wins election

Rishi Sunak says Brits 'don't have to worry' about Tories cutting disability benefits if he wins election

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak has said he is “excited” for his daughters to do national service

Sunak reveals his daughters are 'excited' to do National Service - certainly more than 'learning maths until 18'
Rishi Sunak said Frank Hester had "made a mistake and honestly apologised"

'He's learned from it': Rishi Sunak explains why he is refusing to hand back £15m Frank Hester donations
Rishi Sunak

Sunak insists 'the only poll that matters is July 4' as he defends dire polling for Tories ahead of election
Brits would prefer to have Keir Starmer as their GP over Rishi Sunak, a poll has found.

Dr Starmer will see you now! Polling shows sixty per cent of people would pick Keir ahead of Rishi as their GP
Inflation has fallen to its lowest level in three years

UK inflation rate falls to lowest level in three years hitting Bank of England target

Rishi Sunak on LBC.

General Election LIVE: Sunak says daughters 'excited' for national service, SNP launch manifesto
Boris Johnson will not return to the campaign trail

Boris Johnson will ‘no longer return to the campaign trail’ as former PM heads on summer holiday
UK cancer care is lagging behind the rest of Europe, a new study has found

UK cancer care ‘stuck in the noughties’ as new study shows European countries such as Sweden are ‘20 years ahead’
Rishi Sunak is following Sir Keir Starmer in taking questions from LBC listeners this morning

Starmer refuses to rule out council tax hike and reveals hopes for new Brexit deal - now it's your turn to quiz Sunak
Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer take your calls on LBC

Rishi Sunak follows Keir Starmer in taking listeners' calls as part of Global's biggest ever Election coverage

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William seen at a procession for the annual Garter Day service

William beams during Order of the Garter procession as royals join King and Queen at Windsor Castle
Prince William's children have sent him a Father's Day message

'We love you papa': George, Charlotte and Louis send Prince William Father's Day message in first social media post
William and Charles have shared Father's Day messages

Prince William sends touching Father's Day message to Charles with new photo, as King also shares childhood video

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit