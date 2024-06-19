Britney Spears breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's shock DWI arrest as she toasts 'little things' in life

Britney Spears has broken her silence on her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's shock arrest as she toasted 'the little things' in life. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Britney Spears has broken her silence on her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's shock arrest as she toasted 'the little things' in life.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Timberlake, 43, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Long Island, New York, on Tuesday.

Hours after Timberlake's legal predicament, the Toxic singer, 42, took to Instagram to upload a picture of a fruity cocktail with the caption: "It's the little things you know !!!!"

She also uploaded an image of her legs crossed as she sat by a pool, followed by another post where she posed in her hotel room to show off a green cocktail dress before a night out in Las Vegas.

"First cocktail dress ever !!! Playing in Vegas today and tonight too," Spears wrote.

Timberlake's arrest comes as a 2007 video resurfaced online of him appearing to warn Spears to "stop drinking" when the two were still together.

Read More: Cop who arrested Justin Timberlake had ‘no idea who he was’ as star said ‘this is going to ruin the tour’

Read More: Justin Timberlake mugshot released after singer arrested for 'driving while intoxicated' in wealthy Hamptons enclave

The video shows Timberlake accepting a Brit Award in a pre-recorded speech. He is heard saying: "Stop drinking. You know who you are. I'm speaking to you.

"Stop drinking, you're going to get sloppy. OK! is going to say something bad about you."

Spears was under heavy tabloid scrutiny at the time with the video coming just two days before she shaved her head.

Timberlake later denied his comments were not about Spears in an interview with GQ and was instead addressing "people in the crowd, no one in particular".

Spears and Timberlake dated for three years between 1999 to 2002.

The Cry Me A River singer has come under criticism from Spears' fans in recent years, particularly following the release of her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me.

Spears claimed in the book that Timberlake urged her to have an abortion when she fell pregnant and that he made her look like a "harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy".

She also criticised his 2002 track Cry Me a River for how it made her look, having used a look-a-like in the music video.

It comes after Timberlake's mugshot was released Tuesday night after he was arrested for “driving while intoxicated”.

The singer-songwriter was understood to have been having dinner with friends at the American Hotel bar in Sag Harbor before leaving and attempting to drive off in a BMW.

He failed to stop at a stop sign and could not stay in his lane while driving at 12.37am on Tuesday, Sag Harbor Police Chief Robert Drake said.

Timberlake's eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" when he was pulled over, court documents said.

They added: "A strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests."

The musician was arraigned on Tuesday and then released without bail.

He is next due to appear in court on July 26.