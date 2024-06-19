Cop who arrested Justin Timberlake had ‘no idea who he was’ as star said ‘this is going to ruin the tour’

Justin Timberlake was arrested on a drink-drive charge in the Hamptons after a night out, police said. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

A US police officer who arrested Justin Timberlake for drink driving ‘didn’t know’ who the singer was.

Justin, 43, one of the world’s most famous pop stars, was pulled over after running a stop sign and veering out of his lane while behind the wheel of his BMW X7 after an evening out with friends.

Now, celebrity gossip site Page Six has said the officer who arrested him was ‘so young’ he didn’t know who the global pop megastar was.

A source told the outlet that during Justin’s arrest, the singer said: “This is going to ruin the tour," to which the officer replied: "What tour?" Justin said: "The world tour."

The singer was arrested over allegations of driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons, police said.

According to court documents, his eyes were “bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”Justin Justin reportedly told the officer he had “one martini and was following some friends home”.

The Cry Me A River star was arrested in the early hours of the morning in the wealthy village of Sag Harbor in New York, Sag Harbor Village Police Department said.

A spokesperson confirmed he had been arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI).

Justin was arraigned on one count of DWI, as well as running a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane. He is next in court on July 26.

Timberlake is due to perform two shows in Chicago this week before two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York next week.

He is also expected to travel to cities including Boston, Baltimore, and Cleveland for The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

The European leg, which begins in Krakow, Poland on July 26, includes performances in Birmingham, Manchester and two dates at The O2 in London this August.

The Grammy-winner, who first found fame as a member of boy band NSYNC, released his latest solo album, Everything I Thought It Was, in March.