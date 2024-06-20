Just Stop Oil protesters target jets at private airfield just 'hours after Taylor Swift’s arrival' at site

By Jenny Medlicott

Just Stop Oil protesters have sprayed two planes with orange paint at a private airfield at Stansted where Taylor Swift's jets are believed to be parked.

The climate activist group shared a video of two members cutting into a private airfield at Stansted in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Taylor Swift's plane had landed there hours earlier as her world tour Eras Tour heads to London this weekend.

The eco-group shared the video to X, writing: "Jennifer and Cole cut the fence into the private airfield at Stansted where Taylor Swift's jet is parked, demanding an emergency treaty to end fossil fuels by 2030."

In it, the pair are shown cutting fencing wire at the airfield site before the video then cuts to one of the eco-activists dousing two separate jets with orange paint.

It is not known who the jets targeted belong to.

Taylor Swift is performing at Wembley Arena this weekend, after already touring in the UK across Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff this month.

Stansted Airport said in a statement: "Shortly after 5am, Essex Police arrested two protestors who had entered the private aviation area of the airfield, away from the runway and main passenger terminal.

"As a precaution, runway operations were suspended for a short period, but no flights were disrupted, and the airport and flights are operating as normal."

It comes after the protest group targeted Stonehenge on Wednesday as they sprayed the historic site with containers of a substance described as orange powder paint.

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “The UK’s government in waiting has committed to enacting Just Stop Oil’s original demand of ‘no new oil and gas’.

"However, we all know this is not enough. Continuing to burn coal, oil and gas will result in the death of millions.

"We have to come together to defend humanity or we risk everything. That’s why Just Stop Oil is demanding that our next government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030."

Wiltshire police said two people had been arrested.