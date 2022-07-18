Jenny gets her rock: J Lo becomes Jennifer Affleck after marrying Ben in Las Vegas

18 July 2022, 08:51

Jennifer Lopez has tied the knot with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has tied the knot with Ben Affleck. Picture: OnTheJLo

By Megan Hinton

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has married Ben Affleck three months after the pair got engaged for a second time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The couple secured a marriage licence in the US state of Nevada on Saturday.

Ms Lopez later posted a cryptic snap on Twitter, showing off her wedding band and informed fans of the nuptials which occurred over the weekend in a new post on her website, On The JLo.

She wrote on her site: "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

The pair then read their vows in front of "the best witnesses you could ever imagine" wearing "a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet".

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has married Ben Affleck
Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has married Ben Affleck. Picture: OnTheJLo

The marriage ceremony occurred at "twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through", accompanied by their children from previous relationships, the post said.

"Love is patient", Ms Lopez added, "twenty years patient" - in obvious reference to the fact the couple were first engaged 18 years ago before the wedding was called off.

The post was then signed off: "With love, Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck".

Clark County Court records earlier showed that Ms Lopez intended to take the name Jennifer Affleck following their nuptials.

County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya, who runs the Marriage Licence Bureau, said: "I can confirm that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez obtained a married licence last night, but their marriage certificate has not yet been filed. The licence is valid up to one year.

The Hollywood stars previously began dating in July 2002
The Hollywood stars previously began dating in July 2002. Picture: OnTheJLo

"If they have had a ceremony, they join Vegas A-list couples such as Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley and Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward - and the numerous couples who make up the Five Million Love Stories that make Las Vegas the Wedding Capital of the World.

"We wish Mr Affleck and Ms Lopez the same enduring love story."

Read more: Ex-rugby star Ricky Bibey, 40, found dead in Italy hotel room as former clubs pay tribute Read more: Britney Spears' ex-husband arrested after trying to crash her wedding

Ms Lopez first announced her engagement to actor Ben Affleck in April - 18 years after they originally called off their wedding.

She revealed the news in her OnTheJLo newsletter, where she shared a video of herself crying while admiring a huge green engagement ring.

The clip opened with a close-up of the ring before panning up to her face, where she appeared to wipe away tears.

Ms Lopez had teased the "major announcement" with a video on Twitter and Instagram, in which she said: "I have a really exciting and special story to share..." and encouraged people to register for her newsletter.

She also added a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter handle.

The marriage licence comes a year after Ms Lopez, 52, and Mr Affleck, 49, rekindled their romance, following Mr Affleck's split from the actress Ana DeArmas and Ms Lopez's break-up with baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

The Hollywood stars previously began dating in July 2002 and got engaged in November of that year.

They were due to tie the knot in September 2003 but postponed the wedding just days before the ceremony.

They called off their engagement completely in January 2004.

Ms Lopez officially confirmed she was back together with Mr Affleck in an Instagram post for her 52nd birthday, when she shared a picture of them kissing while on a private yacht.

They have since become red carpet fixtures as a couple, supporting each other at various film premieres and awards shows.

Lopez announced her split from Rodriguez, 45, in April 2021 and was photographed with Affleck in Montana in May.

Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children - Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

They divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

Lopez's other past relationships include her 10-year marriage to singer Marc Anthony. The former couple, who divorced in 2014, have 14-year-old twins Emme and Max together.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Multiple people were shot after a gunman opened fire at a Marbella nightclub

Multiple people shot as gunman opens fire at packed Marbella nightclub

Middle class "recreational drug users" face having passports and driving licences confiscated

Recreational drug users will have passports confiscated and face night club bans

A report into the Texas school shooting found systemic failures and egregiously poor decision-making

400 cops 'failed to prioritise victims' safety over their own' at Texas school shooting

Three people have been killed and two left wounded after a shooting at an Indiana mall

Three killed in Indiana shopping Mall shooting 'before gunman killed by Good Samaritan'

Temperatures are expected to pass 40C

Trains grind to a halt and Brits urged to stay home as UK braces for record 41C

Jennifer Lopez has tied the knot with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck in Las Vegas three months after engagement

Rishi Sunak hit out at Liz Truss

Sunak brands Truss 'socialist' over tax cuts as Tory rivals clash in second TV showdown

The royal family has paid tribute to Camilla

Queen leads tributes to Camilla on her 75th birthday

Albie, 3, was killed in a tractor collision

Mum pays tribute to 'little sunshine boy', 3, killed in tractor collision

Police identified the victim as the investigation continues

Lewisham stabbing victim identified as four men arrested

Former rugby league player Ricky Bibey has been identified as the man found dead in a hotel in Florence

Ex-rugby star Ricky Bibey, 40, found dead in Italy hotel room as former clubs pay tribute

The school has banned ballet from its entry audition process

Dance school scraps ballet auditions saying it’s an ‘elitist white art form’

Holidaymakers complained of 'boiling' conditions at Gatwick departure gates

Holidaymakers ‘passing out’ in Gatwick terminals amid UK heatwave

Meghan Markle reportedly rejected the Queen's request for her to reconcile her differences with her father

‘Queen and Charles urged Meghan to try to reconcile with her father,’ book claims

An Amber weather warning is in place and people are being advised to only travel if essential

Amber weather warning begins as Brits urged not to travel ahead of deadly heat next week

A national emergency has been declared and a 'red alert' has been issued for the heatwave

Heatwave UK: expert advice on getting to sleep, and how to keep safe in 40C heat

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighter

France fights spreading wildfires as heatwave fries Europe

Draupadi Murmu

Tribal leader set to be elected Indian President

Grieving woman

‘Egregiously poor’ decisions as 376 officers rushed to Uvalde scene, report says
Thai protests

Thai pro-democracy activists hit by spyware, researchers claim
Swiss glacier

Berlin hosts talks on climate change challenge

Sri Lanka protests

Sri Lanka’s acting president declares state of emergency amid protests
Indiana Mall Shooting

Three murdered in Indiana shooting before civilian killed gunman
Indiana Mall Shooting

Two killed and multiple injured in shooting at Indiana mall, police say
Rachel Martinez carries her son and a protest sign as she attends a city council meeting in Uvalde, Texas

‘Systemic failures’ in Uvalde school shooting response – report
The MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas

Breaking glass door at Vegas hotel sparks panic after being mistaken for gunfire

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Low income families will receive a direct payment from today

Cost of living payments: When is the £326 due and which households qualify?
Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 17/7 | Watch again

'Up to 10,000 excess deaths' should be anticipated during heatwave - Ex-Govt Chief Scientist

'Up to 10,000 excess heatwave deaths' should be anticipated - Ex-Govt Chief Scientist
Tory leadership hopeful Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'

Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'
Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs
The Agenda: Episode 4 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and Rosena Allin-Khan

The Agenda: Episode 5 - Nick Ferrari, Rosena Allin-Khan and Mark Harper
Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares

Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares
'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs
Tory MP backs Penny Mourdant for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV

Tory MP backs Penny Mordaunt for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV show
Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London