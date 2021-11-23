Tory to pay Jeremy Corbyn 'substantial damages' over Liverpool bomb tweet

23 November 2021, 18:22

Jeremy Cobryn said he would use the settlement to support charities close to his heart
Jeremy Cobryn said he would use the settlement to support charities close to his heart. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A Tory councillor has agreed to pay Jeremy Corbyn "substantial" damages for a tweet containing a fake photograph of the former Labour leader at the scene of the Liverpool terrorist attack.

Paul Nickerson also issued an apology over the tweet, which showed Mr Corbyn laying a poppy wreath at the burning taxi outside Liverpool Women's Hospital, and was captioned with the word "unsurprisingly".

Mr Nickerson, a councillor on East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said the post gave the "completely untrue impression" that the Islington North MP supports terrorist violence and said the tweet was "wrong".

READ MORE: 'Vile': Tory councillor apologises for Jeremy Corbyn Liverpool bomb attack tweet

READ MORE: Corbyn takes legal action over tweet from Tory councillor mocking Liverpool attack

Mr Corbyn said the tweet "did a disservice to all those affected by the attack and their loved ones", adding he would use the settlement to support charities close to his heart.

Mr Nickerson, who has been suspended by his council's Conservative group, tweeted his apology on Tuesday.

He wrote: "On 15 November 2021, a false defamatory statement, for which I accept full responsibility, was published on my Twitter account about Jeremy Corbyn MP.

"My apology is attached. I have agreed to pay substantial damages and legal costs to Mr Corbyn. Please retweet."

Mr Nickerson said in his apology: "The false photograph... gave the completely untrue impression that Jeremy Corbyn supports terrorist violence, including suicide bombings, which, without any hesitation, I wholly accept he does not.

"Without reservation, I fully withdraw any suggestion or inference that Jeremy Corbyn is a supporter of terrorist violence. The tweet was wrong and I retract it.

"I unreservedly and sincerely apologise to Mr Corbyn for the hurt and distress that has been caused to him by the tweet.

"I entirely accept that the posting of the message the day after Remembrance Sunday aggravated the hurtful nature of the defamatory tweet."

Mr Corbyn instructed his solicitor to bring legal proceedings for libel following the publication of the original tweet.

On Tuesday, he said: "The bomb attack on Liverpool Women's Hospital on Remembrance Sunday was a horrific crime, which could have killed or maimed countless victims, including new mothers and their babies.

"Councillor Paul Nickerson's Photoshopped Twitter post about me failed to understand the seriousness of the threat and did a disservice to all those affected by the attack and their loved ones.

"So I welcome his decision to apologise for his defamatory post, to agree not to repeat the tweet, which he has deleted, and to pay substantial damages and legal costs.

"This substantial settlement will be used to support charities that are close to my heart, including one in Liverpool and one in my constituency."

In a statement last week, Jonathan Owen, leader of the Conservative group on East Riding Council, said "inappropriate remarks" would not be tolerated.

Mr Owen said: "Following an inappropriate and offensive message, which appeared on councillor Paul Nickerson's Twitter feed, I have suspended him from the East Riding of Yorkshire Council Conservative group with immediate effect and an investigation will now take place."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Scotland Yard will be reviewing around 300 allegations of sexual misconduct and domestic abuse by its officers.

Met looks into hundreds of sexual misconduct and abuse claims against its officers

Rudy Guede was jailed over Meredith Kercher's murder

Rudy Guede: Only person convicted for Meredith Kercher's murder freed

Greater Manchester Police headquarters

Paedophile detective admits making child sex images after cops' undercover sting

Nicola Sturgeon has "vowed to pressure", writes Gina Davidson.

Analysis: Sturgeon bows to pressure from businesses over extending vaccine passports

France and Germany were among the countries to reject the AstraZeneca vaccine

Europe's rejection of AstraZeneca vaccine 'behind high rates of hospitalisation'

Number 10 denied that Mr Johnson was suffering from ill health or stress

Downing Street defends PM's rambling 'Peppa Pig' speech to business leaders

Devon & Cornwall Police are appealing for the to the public to help them locate 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

Search for teen, 18, who vanished on way to meet friends in Plymouth three days ago

Covid passports in Scotland will not be extended to other venues, the First Minister has confirmed.

Vaccine passports will not be extended to more venues in Scotland

Government advise on lateral flow testing has changed

Christmas shoppers should take Covid test before hitting the high street, Govt says

The Met Office is warning of high winds ahead of the weekend.

Weather warning: Brutal storm to batter UK with 80mph winds this weekend

Weather

Oliver Rock was jailed last week

Fundraising page set up to help jailed Insulate Britain protester pay his rent

Baymont Inn & Suites in Helen, Georgia.

Grandmother and sobbing granddaughter kicked out of hotel over 'bad review'

Corrupt DS Ridgwell, claimed the group of young men attempted to rob him

Fourth member of Stockwell Six clears name almost 50 years on

A mass was held for Sir David Amess today

Boris Johnson leads tributes to Sir David Amess after requiem mass in Westminster

a

Pictured: Husband and wife killed 'in row over parking' as two men are arrested

Black Friday deals might not be all they seem, according to the research

Most Black Friday deals 'same price or cheaper' in the six months beforehand

Latest News

See more Latest News

The documentary looked at the princes' relationship with the media.

Royal Family blasts ‘unfounded claims’ in BBC documentary about William and Harry’s rift
Gavin Burrows told the BBC there had been a "ruthless" culture in parts of the media in the early 2000s

Private investigator apologises for targeting Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy
The Government is set to decide on an extension to the scheme.

'Christmas nightmare': Scottish Government to decide on vaccine passport extension
Emergency services attended the scene in western Bulgaria

Children among 45 killed in west Bulgaria bus fire

A stark new flood warning has been issued

Winter warning: Be ready to pack medicine if you're at risk of flooding, expert says
Nasa is testing out a planetary defence idea

Nasa practises smashing spacecraft into asteroid to throw it off course and save Earth
Boris Johnson's social care plan passed despite fears of a Tory revolt

MPs back controversial social care reforms despite Tory rebellion
Azeem Rafiq's revelations have outraged cricket fans

Azeem Rafiq: Dozens use Yorkshire's new cricket racism hotline in first week
Emad Al Swealmeen, who was born in Iraq, was behind the Liverpool Poppy Day explosion.

Christian convert receives death threat following Liverpool Poppy Day attack
Priti Patel speaks in the House of Commons

Priti Patel says migrant crisis 'will take time to fix' as 25k reach UK

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Eddie Mair caller takes aim at Boris Johnson

'The man is a clown': Eddie Mair caller takes aim at Boris Johnson
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11 | Watch LIVE

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

The uncle of Dawn Ashworth says Pitchfork should have been handed a whole life sentence

Uncle of Pitchfork victim says Parole Board put kids 'at risk' by releasing killer
Iain Dale tears into Boris Johnson's 'complete shambles' of a CBI speech

Iain Dale tears into Boris Johnson's 'complete shambles' of a CBI speech
Social care system: 'It needs more funds. It needs radical reform'

Social care system: 'It needs more funds. It needs radical reform'
Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'scratch the surface' of saga

Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'just scratch the surface' of saga
Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11 | Watch again

James O'Brien's merciless criticism of PM's social care changes

James O'Brien's merciless criticism of PM's social care changes
The Education Secretary refused to be drawn on the subject of Priti Patel

Education Secretary refuses to grade Priti Patel's performance over migrants

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police