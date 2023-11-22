Jeremy Hunt freezes alcohol duty in Autumn Statement 'to save boozers 3p a pint'

Hunt has frozen alcohol duty. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

Alcohol duty will be frozen for almost a year, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced in his Autumn Statement.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This will save 3p off the duty cost of the average pint, the Treasury said.

It is part of a package of measures Hunt hopes will partially ease the cost of living, with a pub-goers enduring soaring prices at the bar.

Hunt told the Commons on Wednesday: "As well as confirming our Brexit Pubs Guarantee, which means duty on a pint is always lower than in the shops, I have decided to freeze all alcohol duty until August 1st next year.

Follow the latest Autumn Statement news on Global Player, the official LBC app

"That means no increase in duty on beer, cider, wine or spirits."

The freeze will be in effect until August 1 next year.

The Treasury posted on X: "This takes 3p off the duty cost of an average pint of beer – saving pubs & our alcohol sector thousands in funds that they'll be able to reinvest into their businesses."

It comes as the average price of a pint of lager closes in on £5.

Read more: Autumn Statement LIVE: Chancellor's 110-point plan unveiled including boosts for workers, businesses and pensioners

In the summer, Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin told LBC the price of a pint will "quite probably" jump to £8 and said there is "no limit" when asked if it could ever reach £10.

New figures showed the average cost jumped by 12.5% in a year, to £4.67.

A decade ago, it was £2.81. And for many in certain parts of the country - especially many parts of London - £4.67 will look like a bargain, with customers having to fork out more than £7 for a pint of certain brands.

He warned Andrew Marr that pubs might need to start selling weaker beer to save on costs and some brewers have already started diluting their alcohol content to avoid charges.