Jeremy Renner thanks fans for support as he posts selfie of him bruised and lying in hospital bed

Jeremy Renner thanked fans from his hospital bed. Picture: Instagram

By Will Taylor

Jeremy Renner has thanked fans for their support after posting a photo of himself from his hospital bed following a snowplough accident.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Hollywood star posted a selfie of him lying in a hospital bed with bruising around his eyes.

The actor, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel series of superhero films, was ran over by his own plough as he tried to help a stranded motorist near his home int he Lake Tahoe area of the US.

He has undergone surgery since the accident.

"Thank you all for your kind words," he said on Instagram.

"I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Read more: Jeremy Renner has surgery after suffering extensive injuries including 'blunt chest trauma' during snow plough crash

Mr Renner suffered chest and orthopaedic injuries in the accident, with medics saying he was in a critical but stable condition previously. The 51-year-old had been airlifted to hospital.

His friend, Hillary Schieve, the mayor of Reno, Nevada, said he had been trying to help a motorist who got stuck in heavy snow on New Year's Day.

Mr Renner's home is in a remote area and had previously posted a photo of a car completely covered in thick snow.

His family has already thanked fans, the police and the fire services, while his publicist said they had also praised the "incredible" doctors and nurses taking care of him.

Mr Renner has been nominate for an Oscar twice, including for his starring role in Iraq War film The Hurt Locker.

He went on to appear as Hawkeye in The Avengers, later appearing in various Marvel films and securing his own series.