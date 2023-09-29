Met Police officer who shot Jermaine Baker dead will face gross misconduct hearing

29 September 2023, 13:19

Jermaine Baker who was shot by a Met Police officer
Jermaine Baker who was shot by a Met Police officer. Picture: Supplied

By StephenRigley

The Met Police firearms officer who killed Jermaine Baker during a foiled prison breakout more than seven years ago will face misconduct proceedings, a watchdog has announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Baker, 28, of Tottenham, north London, was shot during a Metropolitan Police operation which thwarted a plot to snatch two prisoners from a van near Wood Green Crown Court in December 2015.

Jermaine Baker
Jermaine Baker. Picture: Supplied

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the officer, known only as W80, will now face a gross misconduct hearing.

In 2018 it was decided he should face a disciplinary hearing that would allege W80 should not have opened fire and had used excessive force. An enquiry then found it was lawful but there were failings at almost every stage.

Mr Baker's mother, Margaret Smith, had rejected the conclusion her son did not die as a result of police failings, saying they meant her son was "dead before he got in the car".

W80 said he fired because Baker failed to comply with his repeated shouted order to place his hands on the dashboard. The case had continual objections from the officer and the Met, leading to a series of legal cases that went all the way to the Supreme Court.

In July of this year, the Supreme Court upheld the Court of Appeal's ruling and dismissed an appeal by Officer W80, which was supported by the Met.

A panel of five justices unanimously ruled the IOPC applied the correct legal test when directing the Met to bring disciplinary proceedings against the officer.

The judges held that the civil, and not criminal, law test applies in disciplinary proceedings in relation to the use of force by a police officer in self-defence.

Flowers were laid behind Wood Green Crown Court in North London on December 16, 2015 for police shooting victim Jermaine Baker
Flowers were laid behind Wood Green Crown Court in North London on December 16, 2015 for police shooting victim Jermaine Baker. Picture: Alamy

Read More: London's firearms police 'will hand in guns if officer accused of murdering Chris Kaba loses anonymity'

Read More: 'SAS on standby' during armed police revolt as officers stand down over Chris Kaba murder charge

Mr Baker was among a group of men trying to free Izzet Eren and his co-defendant as they were transported from Wormwood Scrubs to be sentenced for a firearms offence.

A number of men were jailed in 2016 for their parts in the plot.

In a statement, Met Deputy Commissioner Lynne Owens said: "Today’s announcement follows protracted legal proceedings which we know have had a significant personal impact on Mr Baker’s family, the officer, their family and colleagues.

“A public inquiry, concluded in July 2022, determined Mr Baker was lawfully killed. We disagreed with the IOPC decision to direct we hold a gross misconduct hearing for W80 and wrote in detail to the IOPC inviting it to review and reconsider its direction. We wrote to the IOPC more than a year ago and have today been informed of its decision.

“The IOPC has told us that the direction to bring proceedings stands and we must hold a misconduct hearing. We will review the IOPC decision and reasons and consider our next steps.

“We note that the IOPC has asked the MPS to consider asking another force to hold the hearing to provide additional reassurance about the independence of the process.

“We do not accept that our wider call for support and legal reassurance for armed officers impinges upon our independence, nor the impartiality of the misconduct hearing process.

“We will be seeking legal advice in light of the IOPC’s request.

“Last week, the Commissioner wrote an open letter to the Home Secretary calling for reforms intended to simplify and speed up the process by which officers are held to account, particularly when they use force in the course of their duties.

“We welcome the announcement of a review by the Home Office which we hope will bring much needed clarity about the legal powers of armed officers and the threshold for investigating police use of force.

“We will engage fully with the review with a view to avoiding the sort of delay witnessed in this case, achieving greater clarity and providing better protection for the public.

“Our firearms officers do an incredibly difficult job in some of the most challenging and often dangerous circumstances. It is right and they expect and accept their actions are open to independent scrutiny – but officers need sufficient legal protection to enable them to do their job and keep the public safe, with confidence it will be applied consistently and without fear or favour.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pakistan Bombing

Deadly blast hits celebration rally in south-west Pakistan

The Sycamore Gap Tree may grow again, says environmental experts.

Glimmer of hope for Sycamore Gap stump as shoots could regrow from 'deliberately' felled tree

Putin holds a meeting

Putin orders former Wagner figure to command volunteer units in Ukraine

Thousands of London Underground workers are set to strike

Londoners warned not to use Tube on strike days next week, with some lines not running at all

Floral tributes

Questions had been raised over alleged gunman’s mental state, hospital says

Elianne Andam who was stabbed to death in Croydon

Boy, 17, appears in court charged with murder of Croydon schoolgirl Elianne Andam

A man has been left with potentially 'life-changing' injuries.

Man stabbed in Croydon just half a mile away from Elianne Andam vigil, less than 24 hours after teen girl was killed

Up to 50 pupils injured after a school bus flipped over in rush hour on the M53

Major incident declared after school bus flips over on M53 leaving up to 50 pupils injured - one with major trauma

A new report calls for the Minister for Pubs to be brought back to lead a cross-government taskforce responsible for long-term strategy for British pubs

Calls to 'bring back' Minister for Pubs to help save 'beating heart of communities' amid calls for tax rebates

A police horse was attacked by a dog in Victoria Park

'Irresponsible' owner of American Bully that savaged police horse in east London park convicted of dog offences

Boy bailed over felling of Sycamore Gap Tree

Boy, 16, arrested after world-renowned Sycamore Gap Tree cut down released on bail

German shoppers

Inflation drops sharply in Europe – but higher oil prices loom

Iranian satellite launch

US acknowledges Iranian satellite has successfully reached orbit

The blast has killed at least 53 people

Suicide bomber kills at least 53 and injures dozen more in blast at religious celebration in Pakistan

Sunken car

Storm eases in Greece but flood risk remains high amid rising river levels

Wally's owner claims the two were there to meet players.

Baseball fan denied entry to game with ‘emotional support alligator'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police incident

Kosovo police conduct raids in Serb-dominated north following deadly clashes

Breaking News

Man to appear in court charged with alleged homophobic attack at bus stop in Brixton

Flood warnings are in place for parts of the UK

Brits brace for flooding after Storm Agnes arrives with heavy winds and downpours - but warm weather is on the way
M53 school bus crash

Number of casualties as school coach flips over M53 sparking huge rescue operation

Refugees embrace

More than 70% of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population flees to Armenia

Joe Biden and Josh Shapiro

Democratic rising stars rally round Biden’s re-election bid

Nick Adderley

Top police officer faces probe for wearing Falklands medal despite being too young to fight in the war
Idris Elba has paid tribute to Elianna Andam on an Instagram post.

'Tougher' knife crime deterrents needed, says Idris Elba after knife killing of Elianne Andam
Abortion rally

Thousands of women in Latin American cities call for abortion rights

The energy price cap is set to fall

Energy price cap to fall from Sunday, but campaigners call for more support for vulnerable people

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp
James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl
Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems
Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit