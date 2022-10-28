Breaking News

'The last true, great icon of rock 'n' roll's birth': Jerry Lee Lewis, best known for hit song 'Great Balls of Fire', dies aged 87

Jerry Lee Lewis has died. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Jerry Lee Lewis, best known for his song "Great Balls of Fire", has died aged 87.

The singer-songwriter was mostly known for the 1957 smash hit, which featured in both Top Gun movies.

Zach Farnum, his publicist, said in a statement: "Lewis, perhaps the last true, great icon of the birth of rock 'n' roll, whose marriage of blues, gospel, country, honky-tonk and raw, pounding stage performances so threatened a young Elvis Presley that it made him cry, has died.

"He was there at the beginning, with Elvis, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Carl Perkins, Fats Domino, Buddy Holly, and the rest, and watched them fade away one by one till it was him alone to bear witness, and sing of the birth of rock 'n' roll."

Mr Lewis, who was nicknamed "The Killer", was also known for Whole Lot of Shakin' Going On.

He died at his home in Memphis, Tennessee. The news comes only a few days after a hoax report of his death was published in the US showbiz outlet TMZ.

The music world paid tribute to Mr Lewis after his death.

The Country Music Association tweeted: "It is with great sadness we've learned about the passing of Jerry Lee Lewis, who was just inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this month.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Collaborator Kris Kristofferson previously described Lewis as "one of the few who can do rock 'n' roll, country or soul, and every song is authentic".

He told USA Today that Lewis is "one of the best American voices ever".

Mr Lewis' life was marked by scandal as well as success. He was forced to pause his career aged 22, when he married his 13-year-old cousin.