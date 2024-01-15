Grooming gangs found in Rochdale ‘happening all over the country’, Jess Phillips tells LBC

15 January 2024, 19:02 | Updated: 15 January 2024, 19:24

Girls were "left at the mercy" of grooming gangs for years
Girls were "left at the mercy" of grooming gangs for years. Picture: Alamy/GMP

By Jenny Medlicott

Labour MP Jess Phillips has said the findings of the Rochdale report are ‘happening all over the country’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A 173-page report - commissioned by Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham - sets out multiple failed investigations by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) between 2004 and 2013.

The report, which was released on Monday, found that there was local authority indifference to the plight of hundreds of youngsters, mainly white girls from poor backgrounds, all identified as potential victims of abuse in Rochdale by Asian men.

Speaking to LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr, the Labour MP for Yardley said the issue of grooming gangs and sexual exploitation is much wider than just Rochdale.

Ms Phillips said: “The actual reality of what is happening in government currently is a sticking plaster announce-able things like the grooming task force [sic].

“Today, exactly what happened in Rochdale, is happening in every single part of our country.”

The Monday report found that children were "left at the mercy" of grooming gangs for years as dozens of men remain a potential risk.

Jess Phillips says what happened in Rochdale is 'happening all over the country'

It identified 96 men still deemed a potential risk to children, but this is "only a proportion" of the numbers involved in the abuse.

Ms Phillips criticised the government for failing to ‘progress’ on recommendations made to the independent inquiry into child sexual abuse last year.

She said in data collected last year on sexual and criminal exploitation, 80% of British people referred to the system were children.

“And that’s just the ones we know about who have been groomed into criminal exploitation or child exploitation,” she added.

“The idea that Rishi Sunak can say this is a historic problem is absolutely for the birds.”

Read more: 'We have a plan': Grant Shapps dismisses poll suggesting Tories face 1997-style electoral wipeout

Read more: Hamas shares chilling video of Israeli hostages after 100 days and warns 'tomorrow we will inform you of their fate'

Malcolm Newsam during a press conference for the publication of the independent assurance review into child sexual exploitation in Rochdale
Malcolm Newsam during a press conference for the publication of the independent assurance review into child sexual exploitation in Rochdale. Picture: Alamy

Malcolm Newsam CBE, co-author of the report, said: "Successive police operations were launched over this period, but these were insufficiently resourced to match the scale of the widespread organised exploitation within the area.

"Consequently, children were left at risk and many of their abusers to this day have not been apprehended."

Speaking to LBC on Monday, Rishi Sunak said: "These are heinous crimes and I've spoken about them in the past of my determination to make sure that we tackle them properly and do everything we can to prevent them from happening in the first place.

"And that's why we've established a grooming gangs task force, which is sharing the intelligence about how best to find and route out these types of crimes and make sure all the different partners in a local area are working together to identify vulnerable children.

"We can't let these children down, and where that has happened in the past... it's right that people are being held to account for that.

"We've got to learn those lessons and double down on tackling these kinds of crimes because they are appalling and heinous."

The Rochdale report follows reports by the same authors on grooming in Manchester and Oldham, which found authorities had again failed children leaving them in the clutches of paedophile gangs.

It states there was "compelling evidence" of widespread, organised sexual abuse of children in Rochdale from as early as 2004 onwards, citing multiple reports of the involvement of groups of Asian men.

But children's unwillingness to make a formal complaint was repeatedly used as an excuse for not investigating.

In 2007, the Crisis Intervention Team, led by whistleblower Sara Rowbotham, alerted GMP and Rochdale Council to the presence of an organised crime group involved.

Top row left to right: Abdul Rauf, Hamid Safi, Mohammed Sajid and Abdul Aziz; Bottom row left to right: Abdul Qayyum, Adil Khan, Mohammed Amin and Kabeer Hassan who were all convicted in 2012.
Top row left to right: Abdul Rauf, Hamid Safi, Mohammed Sajid and Abdul Aziz; Bottom row left to right: Abdul Qayyum, Adil Khan, Mohammed Amin and Kabeer Hassan who were all convicted in 2012. Picture: PA

GMP identified the ring-leaders, described as "prolific career criminals", but did not investigate further because children were too frightened to assist.

The report said this was a "serious failure" to protect the children, ignoring the coercion and control the groomers had over their victims and families, who were sometimes threatened or subjected to violence or had their homes attacked.

Another police investigation into two takeaway shops in Rochdale, involving 30 adult male suspects, was also aborted as police bosses failed to resource it and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) deemed the main child victim an unreliable witness.

Three years later, in January 2010, the specialist multi-agency Sunrise Team was set up in Rochdale where a child told a social worker of the widescale abuse of children by up to 60 men.

Andy Burnham reads from report that police left children ‘at mercy’ of grooming gang paedophiles

GMP finally acted in December 2010, launching Operation Span which led to the conviction in May 2012 of nine men in a high-profile court case attracting far-right demonstrators.

The trial heard girls as young as 12 were plied with alcohol and drugs and gang raped in rooms above takeaway shops and ferried to different flats in taxis where cash was paid to use the girls.

But while the force hailed Operation Span as "a fantastic result for British justice", the report states the police operation failed to address numerous other crimes and ignored children's allegations leaving their abusers off the hook.

The court convictions were presented as having "resolved" grooming in the town, but in reality it had "only scraped the surface" the report said.

And while the "public face of GMP" reassured the public it was a police priority to pursue further child groomers this was "far from the case on the ground".

GMP have since launched further investigations, which have so far resulted in the conviction of 42 men involved in the abuse of 13 children.

The report concludes the scale of abuse in Rochdale was known about by senior and middle managers in the police and children's social care, but the problem was not given "sufficient priority".

Andy Burnham said the report was "hard to read", adding that it gave a "detailed and distressing" account of how many young people were failed.

"That said, it fulfils the purpose of why I set up this review in the first place," Mr Burnham said.

"It is only by facing up fully and unflinchingly to what happened that we can be sure of bringing the whole system culture change needed when it comes to protecting children from abuse."

He continued: "We are sorry that you were so badly failed by the system that should have protected you.

"I would also like to praise those who blew the whistle on their behalf, particularly (former Rochdale health worker) Sara Rowbotham and Maggie Oliver, and for the support they have provided to them ever since. That took huge courage and determination and we thank them for it."

Rochdale Council leader Councillor Neil Emmott said: "We are deeply sorry that the people who were at Rochdale Council during the period 2004 to 2013 did not recognise nor acknowledge the very serious failures that affected the lives of children in our borough and failed to take the necessary action.

"I want to reassure the public that those responsible are gone and long gone."

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Stephen Watson said: "It remains a matter of profound regret that victims of child sexual exploitation in Rochdale in the early 2000s were failed by Greater Manchester Police - to them, I apologise.

"Whilst the report rightfully vindicates Maggie and Sara (Rowbotham) and reinforces the importance of the changes we have already made - many with Maggie's support, it remains to be said that the current prevention of and response to child sexual exploitation in Rochdale and across Greater Manchester has been overhauled since the early 2000s to ensure that victims and survivors are cared for and receive the expected level of service."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tim Martin spoke to Andrew Marr on Monday

Wetherspoons boss Sir Tim Martin brands Dry January a 'cult', and effect on pub sales has got worse in recent years

Mideast Tensions

Missile strikes US-owned ship off coast of Yemen in Gulf of Aden

Snow and ice forecasts have been extended to more regions across the UK.

More Brits to brace for Arctic blast as Met Office extends snow and ice warnings across UK as temperatures hit -10C

Leaked documents show a hypothetical scenario for Russia and Nato facing off against each other

Cyber attacks, riots and lies: Leaked documents show step-by-step plan for how Putin could trigger World War Three

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump’s grip on Republican politics put to the test in Iowa’s caucuses

Noa Argamani, 26, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38

Hamas releases new video with Israeli hostage claiming two other captives 'have been killed in IDF strikes'

Four people were arrested during protests held over the weekend.

Four arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences during London protests over the weekend

Everton and Nottingham Forest have been charged

Everton and Nottingham Forest face points deductions after being hit with Premier League finance breach charges

Marius Gustavson

Escort who cut off 'eunuch maker's' penis and said it was 'one for the bucket list' jailed for five years

Struggling to sleep and suffering from alopecia, Katie expressed that she was finding prison life difficult to bear

'I’m just not made for prison': Jailed student Katie Allan's tragic last letter to parents before taking her own life

Sagiv Jehezkel

Israeli football player leaves Turkey after showing support for Gaza hostages

Houthis have been attacking shipping as they claim it's supporting Gaza and Hamas

Rishi Sunak says strikes on Houthi rebels are 'self defence' and a response to a 'direct threat to UK vessels'

Alberto Fioletti stabbed Stephanie Hodgkinson to death

'Narcissist' vet who murdered his ex-girlfriend after she dumped him jailed for life

Morgan was due to be thrown out of the UK in November last year before plans for his deportation were thwarted by protesters

Jamaican gangster with firearm convictions dodged deportation after "ill-informed do-gooders" staged mutiny on plane

Gaza wreckage

UN agencies warn of famine and disease in Gaza and urge faster aid arrivals

Houthis have been attacking shipping as they claim it's support for Gaza and Hamas

Missile hits US-owned ship south of Yemen days after British and American airstrikes destroyed Houthi sites

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hizb ut-Tahrir chief Abdul Wahid pictured last year. The group could be banned in the UK

MPs to vote on Palestine protest organisers Hizb ut-Tahrir being declared terrorists after call for 'jihad'
Naval vessel

Yemen’s Houthi rebels fire missile at US warship in Red Sea

William's fury at Harry's 'blatant attack' on Kate

William's fury over Harry's 'lowest of the low' attack on Kate

Tractor demo in Berlin

Farmers drive thousands of tractors into Berlin in fuel subsidy cuts protest

Ashley Singh and Sophie Bruyea have been sentenced for taking £250,000 from gym-goers' lockers

Couple stole £250,000 from gym-goers’ lockers and flaunted lavish lifestyles on social media
Josef Fritzl could be let out on parole

Josef Fritzl could be freed from jail soon 'and thinks he is a pop star' as psychiatrist insists he his now 'harmless'
Elon Musk

World could see its first trillionaire within 10 years, Oxfam says

A baby pygmy hippo

Strike the pose: First photoshoot for rare male pygmy hippo at Czech zoo

Joelinton posted on Instagram after his break-in

Newcastle star Joelinton breaks silence after break-in at family home leaves Brazil midfielder 'shaken'
The Pope

Pope acknowledges same-sex blessings row but insists: ‘Lord blesses everyone’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew's biggest regret was that he did not denounce the photograph of him with Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew's 'biggest regret' was failing to denounce 'fake photo' with Virginia Giuffre
Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF

Queen 'was furious after Harry and Meghan said she gave blessing to naming of Lilibet', new book claims
The idea of making Charles regent was given 'serious thought'

'Secret summits' took place to make Charles regent during Queen Elizabeth's final years

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit