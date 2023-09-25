Jill Dando a victim of a ‘professional’ underworld hit, with ‘two London crime families resentful of her crusading TV’

Crimewatch host Jill Dando was killed outside her home in 1999. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Crimewatch host Jill Dando was killed in a ‘professional’ hit by an underworld figure, a former career criminal has claimed in a new documentary.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Noel ‘Razor’ Smith, an armed robber turned writer, was serving time in HMP Belmarsh when Barry George was sent there in 2001 for Jill Dando’s murder.

George was wrongly convicted and was unanimously acquitted at a retrial in 2008.

Asked who killed her, Smith told a three-part Netflix documentary: “I don’t really want to talk about that for my own safety.

“There are rumours in the criminal world. It’s not who you would think and it’s not Barry George. It was a professional hit.”

Read more: Met chief backs armed police over Chris Kaba protest as army set to step in

Read more: 'One million appointments cancelled' because of doctors' strikes as patients suffer 'real and human cost' of walkouts

Jill Dando's killer is still out there and was likely a 'professional' hit man. Picture: Getty

He said he couldn’t give any further insight because “If I tell you why, you’d know who did it.”

George was jailed due to a particle of gunshot residue so small it was not admissible at his retrial. He lived close to Dando in Fulham, West London, where she was shot on her doorstep.

Other theories remain about who was behind her murder.

The car of murdered TV Presenter Jill Dando being taken away to the Police Forensics Laboratory. Picture: Getty

One is that she was killed on the orders of a Russian mafia don whose advances she rejected while filming a holiday programme in Cyprus, the Daily Mail reports.

Another was that her killing was the work of a Serb hitman after she fronted a fundraising programme in aid of Kosovo refugees.

There were also claims of a mistaken identity killing, following an investigation by another blonde BBC colleague into alleged abuse at a French model agency.

At least two senior London crime families were supposedly resentful of her crusading TV role on Crimewatch.

Jill’s family hope that the Netflix programme might lead to new information being brought to light.

The last hours of her life remain a mystery to this day. Her neighbour Richard Hughes said he heard two bleeps from a BMW car alarm and then footsteps. He told that after 30 seconds he heard a ‘startled scream’.

He said he heard no shot but head a gate clang when he went to the window - he saw a man walking away at a brisk pace.

Another neighbour said they saw a similar looking man ‘running’ along the pavement.

Police who arrived on the scene quickly ruled out a stabbing or a robbery gone wrong, her watch and jewellery had not been taken.

Police concluded she was taken by surprise from behind as she was about to unlock her door. She was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head.

The new Netflix show raises multiple theories as to who was behind her murder, with some - including police - still maintaining that George is the killer.

Dando’s former agent Jon Roseman, meanwhile, argues that “if anybody… thinks Barry George did it, they need to get help”.

Her brother Nigel still thinks it was a ‘random killing’ carried out by a stranger.

‘Who Killed Jill Dando?’ is out on Netflix on 26 September