Jilted mum breaks silence in Ukrainian refugee ‘home wrecker’ saga

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym. Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

By Asher McShane

The jilted mother whose long-term partner ran off with a Ukrainian refugee who they sheltered in their home has broken her silence, saying she feels “utterly humiliated.”

Lorna Garnett, 28, was forced out of her home after her ex Tony, 29, started a relationship with refugee Sofiia Karkadym in their Bradford home.

Lorna won a restraining order against Tony this week.

She told the Sun today: “I feel humiliated by it all. After eight years together I thought I knew him but I didn’t. All I want now is peace to rebuild my life.”

It emerged yesterday that Tony and Sofiia have invited another Ukrainian family into their home - a woman, also called Sofiia, and her boyfriend.

Sofiia Rastorhuieva and her boyfriend Illia Tronevych made a desperate plea on Facebook for a new home after their UK hosts kicked them out less than a month after they arrived.

Read more: Dad who left his partner for Ukrainian refugee invites another woman into his home

Read more: Dad who left ex for Ukrainian refugee releases rap as she slaps restraining order on him

Sofiia Karkadym moved in with Tony Garnett and Lorna Garnett earlier this year. Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

It comes less than a week after Mr Garnett today released a rap song to "get the truth across" about his relationship with Ms Karkadym after he was slapped with a restraining order by his former partner Lorna, 28.

"What kind of man leaves a relationship after ten days if there weren’t problems there already," he said, adding "I've done the right thing by moving in with Sofiia".

Mr Garnett said he wanted to tell the full story because "I don't appreciate Sofiia getting messages saying Russia's going to kill your family or threats that we're going to do a petition to deport you."

"I live life to the fullest. I live with no regrets. I'm now with a blonde, but yet my ex was a brunette," one of the lyrics goes.

Another says: "Should I have stayed there just to be with my kids? No thank you, not today. You see my mental state forbids."

He told LBC "I can do a lot better" and said he plans to write more songs "professionally" including tracks about the war in Ukraine.

When I’m seeing these videos, I’m in tears and I feel sad. It's horrendous what’s going on and people need to open their eyes."

Ms Karkadym has insisted she is "not a homewrecker" and that she never planned to "take" Mr Garnett from his partner.

In a previous interview with The Sun she said: "I never thought or planned to go into their home and take Tony from Lorna."

She added she believed the couple's relationship was in jeopardy before she arrived in the UK, and said nothing happened until they left their home.

Mr Garnett also defended moving out with Ms Karkadym and into a rented house in Bradford. She has since gone partially blind and he is caring for her.

He told Metro: "People are painting her as a villain who has come to the UK and stolen a British man."Nothing could be further from the truth. It was a mutual decision.

"It wasn't as if we had met each other and decided then and there to move out. I was leaving regardless, because I'd had enough of Lorna."