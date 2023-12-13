Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck admits hit-and-run crash near his £5.5m home

By Emma Soteriou

Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck has admitted to crashing into parked cars near his home in south-west London.

The 83-year-old was caught on camera as he drove his green Lexus away from a row of damaged vehicles.

Tarbuck did not appear before Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court on Tuesday but did plead guilty to the offences by post.

He pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident on May 15.

The incident took place in Coombe Gardens, New Malden, near the entertainer's home in Kingston-upon-Thames, according to MailOnline.

Prosecutor Laura-Ann Harding said: "The defendant drove a vehicle without due care and attention.

"They collided heavily into stationary vehicles, causing severe damage and at the same time an accident occurred with another vehicle, a Vauxhall Corsa and they failed to stop when required and give their name and address.

"Multiple vehicles were hit and one was shunted forward three houses. Nobody was injured as all the vehicles were parked and empty at the time."

Magistrates were shown footage of Tarbuck slowly dragging along the car before continuing away from the scene.

Dr Samantha Cobb, magistrates chairman, said: "We have read his mitigation and the bench fully accept he is full of remorse and is deeply apologetic.

"We accept this was utterly out of keeping with his character and we take into account he had recently lost his sister and it had been her funeral in the preceding days.

"He says he cannot explain why he did not stop that day."

Tarbuck was fined £716, with £110 costs and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £286.

His driving licence was also given five penalty points.

Tarbuck first came to prominence in the 60s with his show It’s Tarbuck ‘65! and went on to replace Bruce Forsyth as the host of Sunday Night at the London Palladium.

He also hosted TV game shows including Winner Takes All and Full Swing.