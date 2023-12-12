Pool player coolly pots the black despite car ploughing into pub wall inches behind him after 110mph police chase

12 December 2023, 12:52

The pool player managed to make his shot despite the car ploughing into the pub wall
The pool player managed to make his shot despite the car ploughing into the pub wall. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

By Asher McShane

This is the moment a cool pool player calmly pots the black despite a car smashing into the pub behind him after a 110mph police chase.

The driver reached the terrifying speed before losing control of the Land Rover Discover he was driving and crashing into the Lockside pub in Worksop.

CCTV from inside the pub shows a punter lining up a shot on the black into the corner pocket. He moves to take the shot, and makes it - and a split second later the wall buckles after the car crashes into it.

Jamie Kettle, 37, was arrested after wading into a nearby canal and later pleaded guilty to a series of offences.

Dangerous driver ploughs headlong into pub in Nottinghamshire

He stole the car from a property and was pursued by police at speeds of up to 110mph in a 60mph zone, running red lights, before speeding through a junction, where he crashed into the pub wall on March 27 this year.

He was charged with aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance, criminal damage to the pub, and two counts of theft from a shop.

He also admitted two counts of common assault of an emergency worker after he aggressively resisted two police officers who were called to a disturbance at an address in Bircotes on 6 September 2022.

He was jailed for two years and banned for driving for three years.

Sergeant Clint Gloyn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Kettle’s dangerous and erratic driving showed utter disregard for the safety of others.

“He continued to drive at speed in highly populated built-up areas before crashing into the pub. There were numerous people inside the pub at the time and also walking through the town centre. Extensive structural damage was caused to the pub but thankfully no-one was injured.

“I’m glad we were able to bring this case before the courts and show that this type of criminality is unacceptable and offenders who put other people’s safety at risk in this way will be robustly dealt with.”

