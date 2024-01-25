Harry Potter and the towering hedges: JK Rowling angers neighbours after 'leylandii trimming' closes 'entire street'

25 January 2024, 15:51

Harry Potter author JK Rowling
Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

JK Rowling's neighbours have hit out at work to trim the giant hedges at her home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Harry Potter novelist required access to the road next to her Edinburgh mansion to be restricted so gardening works can take place.

But neighbours at her £2.2million Edinburgh claim that it has caused a road to close and made children late for school.

The hedge trimming at the author's home occurs every three years and has seen a temporary four-way traffic lights installed. The work is being carried out between 7:30am and 3:30pm, which is said to have frustrated parents.

JK Rowling who is at the centre of a neighbourhood row over work on her hedges
JK Rowling who is at the centre of a neighbourhood row over work on her hedges. Picture: Alamy

Read More: JK Rowling would 'happily do two years in jail' if it becomes a hate crime to call someone by wrong pronouns

Read More: 'Stay in your lane!': Oxfam faces backlash over 'JK Rowling hate figure' in LGBT cartoon

One mother told The Times that traffic jams as a result of the work caused her five minute journey to take as long as half an hour.

She said: “To cause traffic to come to a standstill at rush hour to cut a hedge doesn’t make sense. [It has resulted] in my child and many others being late.

“I can’t understand why the work can’t be done at the weekend or [at less busy times] like 9.30am until 2.30pm. This happens a couple of times a year and is unreasonable.”

Another added: “Why can’t they do it in the February breaks? They have hours through the day when the roads are quiet. No one else gets the street shut down to cut their hedge.”

A spokesperson for JK Rowling said: "The hedge cutting at J.K. Rowling’s residence is annual maintenance that involves necessary traffic management for the safety of the general public.

"The intention is always to carry out the work with least disruption and the timing requires co-ordination and agreement with Edinburgh City Council.

"The work would ideally be scheduled in July, during the summer holidays, but due to other maintenance work in the area, it was agreed to take place this week instead."

In 2015, JK Rowling was criticised by her neighbours when she got her 30ft hedges cut back.

In 2012, she also angered residents when she built two 40ft high Hogwarts-style tree houses in her back garden for her children. Furious neighbours lodged complaints but the star successfully won planning permission.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Yemen Israel Palestinians US

US and UK impose sanctions on four Houthi leaders after Red Sea attacks

Helen Skelton

Helen Skelton reveals she picked out 'cute' guinea pig - and then unwittingly ate it deep-fried for lunch in Peru

Europe Farmer Protests

French farmers angry at economic woes block roads closer to Paris

Constance Marten (main) and on the run with Mark Gordon (top r) and bottom a court sketch from a previous hearing

Runaway aristocrat’s baby ‘found dead in Lidl bag’ after parents had four other children taken into care, court hears

Some of Captain Tom's prized possessions were taken away

Captain Tom's prized award and Guinness Book of Records plaque cleared as spa demolished by daughter

Rishi Sunak has been warned he will be breaking European human rights law if he ignores emergency court orders

Rishi Sunak faces fresh blow over Rwanda as European judge claims plan is unlawful

Germany European Central Bank

European Central Bank leaves key interest rate at a record high

Eric Dier

'He's nailed German in a week': Eric Dier startles fans with new accent after move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich

Sturgeon labelled Johnson "a f***king clown"

Nicola Sturgeon branded Boris Johnson a 'f***ing clown' and 'utterly incompetent' over Covid lockdowns, inquiry hears

China Landslide

Remaining landslide victims found in China, bringing death toll to 44

Death-Penalty-Alabama-Nitrogen

Alabama set for first execution with nitrogen gas

Darya Trepova

Russian court sentences woman to 27 years over bomb that killed pro-war blogger

Election 2024 Trump

Maine’s top court dismisses appeal of judge’s decision on Trump’s ballot status

Tom Hollander has revealed he was once sent Tom Holland's bonus in error

Million-dollar mix up: Tom Hollander reveals he received ‘seven-figure’ bonus meant for Tom Holland

Calocane has been jailed for life for the triple killings

'He's got away with murder': Families of Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane's victims say 'justice not served'

Constance Marten (l) and Mark Gordon (r)

Runaway aristocrat and boyfriend 'let baby die to stop her being taken into care' like their four other children

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Israeli fire strikes crowd waiting for aid in Gaza City, killing at least 20

CORRECTION Russia Warplane Crash

Recorders from Russian plane crash that killed all 74 aboard reportedly found

Nepal Russia Ukraine

Nepal asks Russia to send back Nepalis recruited to fight in Ukraine

The bus caught fire in a bus garage in Putney.

Third electric London bus bursts into flames prompting urgent operator probe just weeks after double-decker blaze
Valdo Calocane killed three people in Nottingham last year

Harrowing 999 call from desperate passer-by after Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane stabbed students to death
APTOPIX Haiti Kidnapped Nuns

Six nuns and two others kidnapped in Haiti have been released, archbishop says

The CCTV shows the victims' final moments as they made their way home from a night out

Chilling CCTV shows final moments of student best friends who were knifed to death by Nottingham triple-killer
Calocane has been jailed for life for the triple killings

Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane detained in high-security hospital 'for life' after knife and van rampage
South Africa Fire Arrest

Man charged with 76 counts of murder after deadly South African building fire

Finland Earns Nokia

Nokia sales and profit drop as economic challenges lead to investment cutbacks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have visited Jamaica nearly two years after William and Kate

Harry and Meghan pose with Jamaica Prime Minister who told William and Kate he wants to break away from monarchy
Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023
Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit