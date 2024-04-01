JK Rowling 'looking forward to being arrested' over new Scotland hate crime law

1 April 2024, 14:28

JK Rowling has been critical of the new hate crime law
JK Rowling has been critical of the new hate crime law. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

JK Rowling has said she is "looking forward to being arrested" over the Scottish hate crime law that came into effect on Monday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Harry Potter author, who has been an outspoken critic of some elements of the transgender rights movement, said the new law was "wide open to abuse by activists".

In a social media post, Ms Rowling, who is Scottish, argued: "It is impossible to accurately describe or tackle the reality of violence and sexual violence committed against women and girls, or address the current assault on women's and girls' rights, unless we are allowed to call a man a man."

Criticising the new laws, she insisted that the "legislation is wide open to abuse by activists who wish to silence those of us speaking out about the dangers of eliminating women's and girls' single-sex spaces".

Rowling added: "I'm currently out of the country, but if what I've written here qualifies as an offence under the terms of the new act, I look forward to being arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment."

Read more: JK Rowling would 'happily do two years in jail' if it becomes a hate crime to call someone by wrong pronouns

Read more: 'Right-wing' Joe Rogan and Elon Musk's criticism of Scotland’s hate crime act is no surprise’, Humza Yousaf says

JK Rowling
JK Rowling. Picture: Alamy

The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act came into force overnight having been passed by MSPs in 2021, consolidating existing legislation and creating a new offence of stirring up hatred against protected characteristics like age, disability, sexual orientation and transgender identity.

However, women have not been given protection under the law, with the Scottish Government instead promising to bring forward legislation to tackle misogyny.

But Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf said he was "very proud" of the new laws, saying they will help protect against a "rising tide" of hatred.

The First Minister also insisted he is "very confident in Police Scotland's ability in order to implement this legislation in the way it should".

Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about the new legislation, Mr Yousaf added: "Let's remember of course that when it comes to stirring up offences of racial hatred, stirring up offences have existed since 1986, being policed with virtually no controversy whatsoever."

Elon Musk and podcaster Joe Rogan, both based in the US, have criticised the new legislation.

Billionaire entrepreneur Mr Musk suggested the laws were misguided as he shared a post on X which claimed comedians would be targeted, writing: "An example of why it is so important to preserve free speech".

And US podcast host Joe Rogan said during a recent episode: "You see that wild s*** in Scotland where they are targeting comedians with hate crime laws?... Jesus Christ Scotland, you have one of the biggest comedy festivals on earth... this is just ridiculous.

"Every generation either goes too far to the left or too far to the right - so these f****** have decided to target people and put them in jail."

When asked by LBC how he would respond to Elon Musk and Joe Rogan’s comments, Humza Yousaf said: "They are right-wing actors of course and I think it's very clear, from particularly someone like Joe Rogan, that there's never going to be sympathy for the fact we are bringing in legislation that is clamping down on hatred.

"So I'm not surprised by his criticisms necessarily. What I would say is the threshold of criminality in terms of the new offences is very, very high indeed. Your behaviour has to be threatening or abusive and intended to stir up hatred.

"And I've asked this question of many people who've opposed the act: 'Can they give me an example of behaviour that is threatening or abusive and intends to stir up hatred that they don't think should be prosecuted?' And no answer comes.

"So the thresholds are very high, freedom of expression protections are embedded within the bill and of course police have clarified they're not going to be targeting comedians or playwrights as has been suggested by some who spread disinformation.

"I'm very confident we've got a robust piece of legislation that will protect people against the riding tide of hatred we see right across the world."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Shooting

Terrorist cell linked to Moscow concert hall attack ‘broken up’

Israel Palestinians Congress

Israeli troops withdraw from Gaza’s main hospital after two-week raid

Maryland Bridge Collapse

Temporary shipping channel created after Baltimore bridge collapse

Turkey Local Elections

Turkey’s opposition celebrates victory over Erdogan’s party in local elections

Japan Royal Instagram

Japan’s imperial family bids to shake off reclusive image with Instagram debut

Homeless tents in Central London as reports state that government.ministers are facing a Tory revolt over proposed plans to criminalise rough sleeping

Conservatives 'face backbench backlash' over 'heartless' plans to 'criminalise rough sleeping'

Exclusive
David Lammy said police should have known the swastika is a hate symbol

'It's not about context, it’s about anti-Semitism': David Lammy says police should have known swastika is hate symbol

Russia Mine Accident

Russian gold miners declared dead as rescue effort called off

The remains of French boy Émile, who vanished eight months ago, have been found close to his Alpine village

Investigators fear that 'someone may have brought back remains of French boy Émile to his remote Alpine village'

APTOPIX Germany Marijuana

German campaigners light up to celebrate legalisation of cannabis

The Easter Sunday rave

'Not a place for families': Locals left 'trapped in their homes' by illegal Easter rave in beauty spot

California Storms

Motorists stranded after part of scenic California highway collapses in storm

Dr Adrian Boyle has called for more beds to help fix the problem

'Seek care, but expect delays': Top doctor's warning as figures show 250 people a week die needlessly in A&E

Israel Palestinians

Tens of thousands of Israeli protesters call for early elections

Israeli troops have withdrawn from the Shifa hospital

Israeli soldiers withdraw from Gaza's main hospital after two weeks, leaving facility heavily damaged

Exclusive
Nick Thomas-Symonds said the comments were 'disturbing'

‘Very concerning’: Shadow minister speaks out after police claim swastika on Palestine march 'must be taken in context'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Anti-Semitism campaigners say Sir Mark Rowley shares the blame for the swastika incident

Met chief under fire after officer's shocking claim that swastikas 'need to be taken in context’ on Palestine march
Humza Yousaf has hit back at criticism of Scotland's hate crime bill from Elon Musk and Joe Rogan

'Right-wing' Joe Rogan and Elon Musk's criticism of Scotland’s hate crime act is no surprise’, Humza Yousaf says
A&E

More than 250 needless A&E deaths each week, shock new estimates suggest amid NHS woes

Labour have accused the Tories of having a "childcare pledge without a plan" after place numbers fell as new entitlements come into effect next month.

'Pledge without a plan': Labour slams Tories on childcare as places fall as new allocations come in
Arsenal Women's star Frida Maanum shockingly collapsed off the ball and required oxygen during the Women's League Cup Final.

Women's League Cup delayed after shocking collapse of Arsenal player Frida Maanum

Pope Francis

Pope overcomes health concerns to lead Easter Sunday Mass

Woman voting in Ankara

Elections blow for Erdogan as opposition retain cities and make big gains

British holidaymakers have been caught up in Faro Airport chaos as they try to return from their Easter getaways - with UK road facing long delays on Monday

British holidaymakers caught in Faro Airport chaos ahead of Bank Holiday Monday road delays in UK
Turkish voter

Turkey elections: Blow to Erdogan as opposition set to retain control of cities

Vladimir Putin has decreed that 150,000 people will be called up ahead of new push to make a breakthrough in Ukraine.

Putin calls up 150,000 men amid spring offensive claims which could deliver knockout blow in Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles greets well-wishers

‘I’m doing my best’: King Charles speaks to well-wishers on surprise Windsor walkabout after Easter Sunday service
King Charles and Queen Camilla in Windsor this morning

Smiling King Charles in good spirits as he makes first major public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Princess Kate drew inspiration from Queen Elizabeth

Princess Kate’s emotional cancer reveal ‘was inspired by major Queen Elizabeth speech’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit