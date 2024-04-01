JK Rowling 'looking forward to being arrested' over new Scotland hate crime law

JK Rowling has been critical of the new hate crime law. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

JK Rowling has said she is "looking forward to being arrested" over the Scottish hate crime law that came into effect on Monday.

Loading audio...

The Harry Potter author, who has been an outspoken critic of some elements of the transgender rights movement, said the new law was "wide open to abuse by activists".

In a social media post, Ms Rowling, who is Scottish, argued: "It is impossible to accurately describe or tackle the reality of violence and sexual violence committed against women and girls, or address the current assault on women's and girls' rights, unless we are allowed to call a man a man."

Criticising the new laws, she insisted that the "legislation is wide open to abuse by activists who wish to silence those of us speaking out about the dangers of eliminating women's and girls' single-sex spaces".

Rowling added: "I'm currently out of the country, but if what I've written here qualifies as an offence under the terms of the new act, I look forward to being arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment."

The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act came into force overnight having been passed by MSPs in 2021, consolidating existing legislation and creating a new offence of stirring up hatred against protected characteristics like age, disability, sexual orientation and transgender identity.

However, women have not been given protection under the law, with the Scottish Government instead promising to bring forward legislation to tackle misogyny.

But Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf said he was "very proud" of the new laws, saying they will help protect against a "rising tide" of hatred.

The First Minister also insisted he is "very confident in Police Scotland's ability in order to implement this legislation in the way it should".

Speaking about the new legislation, Mr Yousaf added: "Let's remember of course that when it comes to stirring up offences of racial hatred, stirring up offences have existed since 1986, being policed with virtually no controversy whatsoever."

Elon Musk and podcaster Joe Rogan, both based in the US, have criticised the new legislation.

Billionaire entrepreneur Mr Musk suggested the laws were misguided as he shared a post on X which claimed comedians would be targeted, writing: "An example of why it is so important to preserve free speech".

And US podcast host Joe Rogan said during a recent episode: "You see that wild s*** in Scotland where they are targeting comedians with hate crime laws?... Jesus Christ Scotland, you have one of the biggest comedy festivals on earth... this is just ridiculous.

"Every generation either goes too far to the left or too far to the right - so these f****** have decided to target people and put them in jail."

When asked by LBC how he would respond to Elon Musk and Joe Rogan’s comments, Humza Yousaf said: "They are right-wing actors of course and I think it's very clear, from particularly someone like Joe Rogan, that there's never going to be sympathy for the fact we are bringing in legislation that is clamping down on hatred.

"So I'm not surprised by his criticisms necessarily. What I would say is the threshold of criminality in terms of the new offences is very, very high indeed. Your behaviour has to be threatening or abusive and intended to stir up hatred.

"And I've asked this question of many people who've opposed the act: 'Can they give me an example of behaviour that is threatening or abusive and intends to stir up hatred that they don't think should be prosecuted?' And no answer comes.

"So the thresholds are very high, freedom of expression protections are embedded within the bill and of course police have clarified they're not going to be targeting comedians or playwrights as has been suggested by some who spread disinformation.

"I'm very confident we've got a robust piece of legislation that will protect people against the riding tide of hatred we see right across the world."