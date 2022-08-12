Fury as Joan of Arc made non-binary in new Globe theatre production

The theatre has been criticised for its decision. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Shakespeare's Globe theatre has received a backlash after making Joan of Arc non-binary in its latest production.

The production of I, Joan, which is set to open at the end of the month, is described as "powerful and joyous" as well as "questioning the gender binary".

Despite not yet making it to the stage, the pronouns 'they' and 'them' have been used in reference to the French historical figure.

A separate post with a historical overview of the saint says "whoever Joan truly was, perhaps the most accurate descriptor for them is simply 'icon'."

Shakespeare's Globe theatre will run the production from August 25. Picture: Alamy

Some have criticised the move, with one academic saying it "completely violates the meaning of history".

Frank Furedi, emeritus professor of sociology at the University of Kent, told MailOnline: "Playwrights are allowed to have a bit of poetic license but I think what is interesting about the play is that it very much falls in with the idea of rewriting history.

He went on to say: "It completely violates the meaning of history – it's the projecting of a fantasy backwards.

"I imagine in time someone will suggest Jane Austen was transgender or George Elliot was non-binary.

"For French patriots Joan of Arc is someone very special. Her role was all the more heroic because she was a woman."

The female icon is a saint honoured for her bravery fighting for France.

People have also taken to social media to condemn the theatre's decision.

One person tweeted: "I agree. They are violating history. Enough with this stupid wokeness."

Another person said: "Stop this madness!"

A third Twitter user said: "Yet more woke rubbish. Not only was Joan of Arc one of the most influential women in history. But is also a Catholic female saint."

A fourth person added: "To be fair, in Shakespeare's time, Joan would have been played by a man.

"And she did dress as a man for battle."

She was a heroine of France for her role during the Hundred Years' War. Picture: Alamy

However, the Globe has defended its approach to the production, with artistic director Michelle Terry saying in a statement: "The Globe is a place of imagination. A place where, for a brief amount of time, we can at least consider the possibility of world’s elsewhere.

"We have had entire storms take place on stage, the sinking of ships, twins who look nothing alike being believable, and even a Queen of the fairies falling in love with a donkey."

She went on to say: "We are not the first to present Joan in this way, and we will not be the last. To respond specifically to the use of pronouns, the use of 'they' to refer to a singular person has been traced by the Oxford English Dictionary to as early as 1375, years before Joan was even born.

"But theatres do not deal with ‘historical reality’.

"Theatres produce plays, and in plays, anything can be possible."

She added: "History has provided countless and wonderful examples of Joan portrayed as a woman.

"This production is simply offering the possibility of another point of view."