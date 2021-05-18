Joe Biden calls for Israel-Gaza ceasefire in call with Netanyahu on eighth day of fighting

18 May 2021, 06:53 | Updated: 18 May 2021, 07:04

Joe Biden has made a fresh call for an Israel-Gaza ceasefire
Joe Biden has made a fresh call for an Israel-Gaza ceasefire. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

US President Joe Biden has called for an Israel-Gaza ceasefire during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The White House said the US leader expressed "support" for an end to hostilities as violence between the two sides entered its eighth day.

His message signals Washington's concern for an end to Israel's part in hostilities with Hamas, however it falls short of joining growing Democratic demands for an immediate ceasefire.

It comes after the Middle Eastern nation unleashed a wave of heavy airstrikes on Palestine's Gaza Strip on Monday.

Israel said it destroyed nine miles of militant tunnels and the homes of nine alleged Hamas commanders.

The latest attacks killed a local Gaza leader, according to the Israeli military, which blamed him for some of the thousands of rocket attacks launched at Israel.

Read more: Bombing continues in Gaza as Israeli PM vows Hamas will pay 'heavy price'

Read more: At least 76 Palestinian casualties after series of Israeli airstrikes

Gaza residents, who were awakened by the overnight bombing, described it as the heaviest since the war began a week ago and even more powerful than a wave of airstrikes in the city the day before that left 42 dead and flattened three buildings.

It is not clear how many casualties there were following the latest barrage, however a three-storey building in the territory was heavily damaged. Residents said the military warned them 10 minutes before the strike so everyone could leave.

Gaza's mayor Yahya Sarraj told Al-Jazeera TV that the airstrikes had caused extensive damage to roads and other infrastructure.

He said: "If the aggression continues we expect conditions to become worse."

In a televised address on Sunday, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his military's attacks were continuing at "full-force" and would "take time" as the country "wants to levy a heavy price" on the Hamas militant group.

Read more: Israeli airstrike destroys Gaza tower block HQ of international media outlets

Read more: '100,000' protesters march through London in Free Palestine demonstration

Meanwhile, Downing Street said on Monday that Israeli airstrikes on schools, homes and media offices are deeply concerning.

No10 added that it was seeking answers from Israel about attacks that destroyed the building housing the Associated Press and other media organisations in Gaza.

However, Boris Johnson's official spokesman also expressed concern about Hamas using human shields to cover its operations.

In Westminster, the PM's official spokesman said: "We are deeply concerned by UN reports that more than 23 schools and 500 homes as well as medical facilities and media offices have been destroyed or seriously damaged in Gaza.

"Israel has a legitimate right to defend its citizens from attack but in doing so it must make every effort to avoid civilian casualties and military action must be proportionate and in line with international humanitarian law.

"We are also concerned by reports that Hamas is again using civilian infrastructure and populations as cover for its operations."

Israel and Palestine's latest crisis began last Monday when Hamas fired long-range rockets at Jerusalem after weeks of clashes in the Holy City between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police.

The protests were focused on the heavy-handed policing of a flashpoint holy site during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers.

Since then, the Israeli military has launched hundreds of airstrikes that it says are targeting Hamas' militant infrastructure.

Palestinian militants in Gaza have fired more than 3,100 rockets into Israel.

At least 200 Palestinians have been killed in hundreds of airstrikes in Gaza, including 59 children and 35 women, with 1,300 people wounded.

Eight people in Israel have been killed in rocket attacks launched from Gaza, including a five-year-old boy and a soldier.

Latest News

See more Latest News

People queue for the vaccination centre at the Essa Academy in Bolton

Ministers urge greater vaccine uptake as cases of Indian Covid variant grow
It was previously advised that the vaccine be kept at between -70C and -80C until a few days before use

Pfizer vaccine can be kept in fridge for far longer than previously thought, EMA says
A fisherman waits for help as he tries to move a boat to safer ground

India scours sea after barge sinks and second vessel adrift following cyclone
Ambulances carrying Covid-19 patients waiting at a hospital in India

India reports record day of virus deaths as number of cases passes 25m
A man stands amid the rubble following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City

Israel and Hamas continue to trade fire in Gaza as war enters second week
Several American red wolf pups were born at a zoo in late April

Endangered red wolves born at US zoo

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari clashed with this caller

Nick Ferrari clashes with 'selfish' caller who thinks yoga will protect him from Covid
The doctor was speaking to LBC after comments made by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Refusing the Covid jab is not the same as drink driving, doctor tells LBC
'You need your head read': Iain Dale's strong message to Covid anti-vaxxers

'You need your head read': Iain Dale's strong message to Covid anti-vaxxers
'I feel like a sacrificial lamb,' says fearful bar worker, as indoor hospitality opens

'I feel like a sacrificial lamb,' says fearful bar worker, as indoor hospitality opens
Rule relaxations 'clear as mud' says SAGE Professor

Covid rule relaxations 'clear as mud' says SAGE professor

Shelagh Fogarty's powerful response to reports of anti-Semitic threats being shouted from cars

Shelagh Fogarty's powerful response to 'anti-Semitic abuse' in London

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London