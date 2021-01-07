Joe Biden calls Donald Trump supporters who stormed Capitol 'domestic terrorists'

7 January 2021, 19:58

During remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday, Mr Biden said people should not call the hundreds of Trump supporters who broke into the Capitol protesters.
By Maddie Goodfellow

US President-elect Joe Biden has condemned the mob who stormed Capitol on Wednesday as "domestic terrorists" whilst criticising Donald Trump for his "all out assault" on democracy.

Speaking about the demonstrators who stormed the Capitol, Mr Biden said their actions were an "assault on our liberty".

During remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday, Mr Biden said people should not call the hundreds of Trump supporters who broke into the Capitol "protesters."

"Don't dare call them protesters - they were a riotous mob, insurrectionists," he said.

The president elect then accused Trump of "unleashing an all-out assault on our institutions of democracy - and yesterday was the culmination".

He added it had been the "darkest day in the history of our nation".

House speaker Nancy Pelosi also spoke out against the president, saying Donald Trump committed a "seditious act", and said there had been an "unspeakable assault on our nation and our people".

She called for Mr Trump to be removed from office with immediate effect, and said the Democrats were pushing for his impeachment.

Ms Pelosi said she was expecting a quick decision from Vice President Mike Pence about whether to invoke the 25th amendment.

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci later tweeted: "Donald Trump is going to jail."

President Donald Trump for the first time acknowledged his defeat in the November 3 election and announced there would be an "orderly transition" on January 20 but there were calls from both sides of the political divide for him to be removed from office under the provisions of the 25th Amendment.

Even if he serves out his term, the president will leave office on Joe Biden's
Inauguration Day, after Congress concluded the electoral vote count early on Thursday certifying the president-elect's victory.

But Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger and top Democrat Chuck Schumer called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked which, if implemented, would see outgoing Vice-President Mike Pence and Cabinet colleagues evict Mr Trump from the Oval Office.

Mr Trump's acknowledgment of defeat came after a day of chaos and destruction on Capitol Hill as a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol and unleashed unprecedented scenes of mayhem in hopes of halting the peaceful transition of power.

Members of Congress were forced into hiding, offices were ransacked, and the formal congressional count of Electoral College votes was halted for more than six hours.

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20," Mr Trump said in a statement posted to Twitter by his social media director.

Mr Trump's account had been locked by the company for posting messages that appeared to justify the assault on the seat of the nation's democracy.

Mr Trump added: "While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!"

