'People have reason to be worried' ex-Trump staffer warns

By EJ Ward

Branding events in the US Capitol "absolute madness" former Trump staffer Bryan Lanza told LBC people have "a lot of reasons to be worried" over the President's access to the nuclear codes.

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick just hours after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building amid running skirmishes with police the former communications director for the Trump transition team said that it was due to the narrative he did not lose the election.

"It's very sad how we got here," the ex-Trump staffer told LBC.

Tom said he felt "telling people they've had the election stolen from them is clearly new," but the 'ability for the President of the United States to lie, and to spin, and to take one side" was not new.

When the LBC presenter asked Mr Lanza if he believed the election was "taken from Donald Trump," the reply was swift.

"No, he lost, it was taken by 80 million voters who said Joe Biden and not him."

Mr Lanza revealed his concerns over the final two weeks of a Trump presidency.

"This is where we are, we have 15 more days until there's a new President sworn in and we can only hope in the last 15 days there's nothing worse than happened today," he told LBC.

Tom asked the former Trump insider if he thought the President would "last the next 14 days" and the reply was telling.

"I think there's a lot of talk about the 25th amendment, I think there's a lot of talk of trying to impeach him quickly."

Then most shocking, Mr Lanza said, "I think people are very worried about the nuclear codes with President Trump."

"Are you worried?" Tom asked.

"Yeah, of course. I think anybody who reads any newspaper, reads books has a lot of reasons to be worried right now, including myself."

