Joe Biden refers to Zelenskyy as 'President Putin' in awkward moment at Nato summit as calls grow for him to step aside

11 July 2024, 23:12 | Updated: 11 July 2024, 23:58

Joe Biden's referred to Ukraine's president - as President Putin - before correcting himself while on stage
Joe Biden's referred to Ukraine's president - as President Putin - before correcting himself while on stage. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Joe Biden's referred to Ukraine's president - as President Putin - before correcting himself, while introducing Volodymyr Zelenskyy to speak on stage at the Nato summit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The US president was speaking in Washington at the end of the three-day summit.

He is holding a Nato-related news conference tonight, as he attempts to calm doubts about his age, and his ability to win re-election.

He has repeatedly refused to end his presidential bid after his disastrous performance in last month's CNN debate against opponent Donald Trump.

He insists he is the best candidate to beat Mr Trump in November despite mounting pressure to step aside.

Political commentators say it's the kind of event he needs to pull off - if he's to hold onto support.

World Leaders attend NATO Summit In Washington, D.C.
World Leaders attend NATO Summit In Washington, D.C. Picture: Getty

After the gaffe when talking to the press, Sir Keir dodged multiple questions about Mr Biden's capabilities.

Instead, he pointed to his achievements and said he "deserves credit" for how he's working during discussions on the war in Ukraine.

Earlier, he defended the President saying he was on "good form".

“I saw him last night for what was going to be 45 minutes for a bilateral, it ended up being the best part of an hour.

“We went through a whole range of issues, strategic issues, global issues, we did them at pace because we needed to cover a lot of ground.

“He was on good form. And it was a real opportunity for us to talk through those issues, reaffirm the special relationship between our two countries."

LBC's political editor Natasha Clark - who was in the room at the time - described it as a "gaffe of monumental proportions".

Read more: 'Over my dead body': Wes Streeting 'unequivocally' rules out European-style co-pays and top-up charges for NHS patients

Read more: 'What's in them? Bodies?' Passerby joked about suitcases filled with human remains as police release image of suspect

In the last few hours, Democratic congressman Greg Stanton's the latest in a line of politicians and celebrity backers to distance themselves from Joe Biden - asking that he steps aside in the race for re-election.

Hollywood actor and major Democratic Party donor George Clooney has also called for Biden to drop out the race.

Follow the NATO summit with LBC
Follow the NATO summit with LBC. Picture: LBC

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood (left) set to announce urgent measures to tackle pressure on men's prison overcrowding

Lord Chancellor to set out plan to prevent prisons disaster and save criminal justice from collapse

Alastair Campbell has praised the start of the new government - and it's leader

Alastair Campbell praises start of new government and notes Keir Starmer already looking 'more confident'

The bullying investigation in Stricly Come Dancing has deepened with Amanda Abbington considering legal action

Amanda Abbington considering legal action as Strictly bullying investigation worsens

Colin Pitchfork (main) Dawn Ashworth (top right) and Lynda Mann (bottom right).

Double child killer and rapist Colin Pitchfork's parole hearing to be held in private after 'fresh allegations'

Health Secretary has ruled out XX

'Over my dead body': Wes Streeting 'unequivocally' rules out European-style co-pays and top-up charges for NHS patients

Exclusive
Biden ‘on good form’ during chat, says Starmer, as PM dismisses criticism that President isn't fit to run for second term

Biden ‘on good form’ during chat, says Starmer, as PM dismisses criticism President isn't fit to run for second term

Shelley Duvall; Right: The Shining (1980), directed by Stanley Kubrick

The Shining star Shelley Duvall dead at 75 at Texas home following complications from diabetes

Alex Klein, the boyfriend of murder victim, Hannah Hunt, paid tribute to his partner on social media

Boyfriend of crossbow attack victim ‘devastated’ by her death as friend brands killings 'a thing of nightmares'

Exclusive
Giles Malone speaks to LBC (left) at Clifton Suspension bridge (right) as police release image of suspect (inset)

'What's in them? Bodies?' Passerby joked about suitcases filled with human remains as police release image of suspect

The suspect in a triple murder in Bushey remains in a London hospital receiving treatment.

'Triple crossbow killer' remains in serious condition in hospital - as police recover weapon

A teenager has been found guilty of murder after shaking his partner's four-month-old baby to death.

Teen found guilty of murder of ex-partner's four-month-old who suffered 'catastrophic' brain injuries

Veronika Mike set up a GoFundMe for her and her boyfriend

Outpouring of support for couple fined £1,200 for clearing up rubbish outside their house

A police incident has closed the famous Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol

Manhunt after two suitcases filled with human remains found at Clifton Suspension Bridge

Sir Keir Starmer said 'we must mark it in some way'

'We must mark it in some way': Keir Starmer reacts to calls for Bank Holiday if England win Euro 2024 final

Tearful scenes in church as a vigil is held for the victims of the crossbow attack

Tears for crossbow victims: emotional church-goers weep after racing commentator's wife and daughters killed

Images on social media show the cathedral on fire

Famous French cathedral erupts into flames as onlookers share videos of smoke billowing into the sky

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tony Foulds had his tools stolen from the site

War memorial caretaker has tools stolen, sparking outpouring of support, as Dan Walker steps in to help
England fans sung Gareth Southgate's iconic song to the police officer.

Moment Gareth Southgate doppelganger police officer is serenaded by England fans

England fans watching the semi final last night

'Spare us any late drama in Euro 2024 final': King asks England team as fans wonder 'Could it really be coming home?'
England fans go wild as the Three Lions beat the Netherlands In the UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Finals

Where to watch England take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final

Tori Towey has spoken out after being freed

Air stewardess breaks silence after being freed from arrest for 'attempted suicide' in Dubai following home attack
Yvette Cooper is considering tightening up crossbow ownership laws, security minister Dan Jarvis said

Home Secretary considering tougher crossbow laws after Bushey triple-killing, security minister tells LBC
Police halted the search for Jay Slater after three weeks.

Jay Slater 'still in Tenerife ravine' says TikTok sleuth who claims there is 'no way' search was done properly
Crossbow suspect Kyle Clifford, 26, was found with injuries in Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, north London, on Wednesday afternoon

‘Screams and absolute chaos... and then armed police arrived’ how the hunt for crossbow murder suspect unfolded
Fans of the original Ford Capri are not sure about the new model.

Ford unveils new model of legendary Capri to mixed reactions from fans of beloved original

Water prices are set to go up

Average water bill to go up £94 over five years - see how much more you are set to pay

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate at Wimbledon last year

Wimbledon officials reveal back-up plan if Princess Kate cannot attend finals presentation

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit