Joe Biden refers to Zelenskyy as 'President Putin' in awkward moment at Nato summit as calls grow for him to step aside

Joe Biden's referred to Ukraine's president - as President Putin - before correcting himself while on stage. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Joe Biden's referred to Ukraine's president - as President Putin - before correcting himself, while introducing Volodymyr Zelenskyy to speak on stage at the Nato summit.

The US president was speaking in Washington at the end of the three-day summit.

He is holding a Nato-related news conference tonight, as he attempts to calm doubts about his age, and his ability to win re-election.

He has repeatedly refused to end his presidential bid after his disastrous performance in last month's CNN debate against opponent Donald Trump.

He insists he is the best candidate to beat Mr Trump in November despite mounting pressure to step aside.

Political commentators say it's the kind of event he needs to pull off - if he's to hold onto support.

World Leaders attend NATO Summit In Washington, D.C. Picture: Getty

After the gaffe when talking to the press, Sir Keir dodged multiple questions about Mr Biden's capabilities.

Instead, he pointed to his achievements and said he "deserves credit" for how he's working during discussions on the war in Ukraine.

Earlier, he defended the President saying he was on "good form".

“I saw him last night for what was going to be 45 minutes for a bilateral, it ended up being the best part of an hour.

“We went through a whole range of issues, strategic issues, global issues, we did them at pace because we needed to cover a lot of ground.

“He was on good form. And it was a real opportunity for us to talk through those issues, reaffirm the special relationship between our two countries."

LBC's political editor Natasha Clark - who was in the room at the time - described it as a "gaffe of monumental proportions".

In the last few hours, Democratic congressman Greg Stanton's the latest in a line of politicians and celebrity backers to distance themselves from Joe Biden - asking that he steps aside in the race for re-election.

Hollywood actor and major Democratic Party donor George Clooney has also called for Biden to drop out the race.