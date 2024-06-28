Biden freezes in fiery TV debate as Trump vows to end war in Ukraine as President-elect but ‘not on Putin's terms’

28 June 2024, 03:47 | Updated: 28 June 2024, 04:05

Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

US President Joe Biden stumbled and froze in a fiery TV debate with Donald Trump, which focused on the economy, immigration, abortion and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Mr Biden, 81, and Mr Trump, 78, clashed on a variety of issues, but it was the US President's apparent frailty which took centre stage this evening.

Much of the focus leading up to the debate was on how each candidate would fair given their ages.

There were many concerns about Mr Biden's recent public appearances, while others wondered whether Mr Trump would be able to deal with his microphone being muted as the US President spoke.

But the former US President was unusually disciplined, rarely interrupted and spoke clearly.

In stark contrast, Mr Biden repeatedly stuttered and stumbled over his words and was regularly cut off by the CNN hosts.

‘I don’t think he knows what he said’

Naturally, given the ages of both Mr Trump and Mr Biden, the performance and stamina of each candidate was under intense scrutiny during the debate.

It did not take long for Mr Biden to lose his train of thought, as he suddenly started speaking about Medicare as he made a point about taxing billionaires before appearing to freeze.

Another notable aspect of the debate was Mr Biden's voice, which was clearly hoarse and seemingly strained. Biden's camp has since complained the US President has cold.

“I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence, I really don’t think he knows what he said either,” Mr Trump said around 20 minutes into the debate.

Towards the end of the debate, Mr Biden was asked to address concerns about his age.

"First of all, I spent half my career being criticised for being the youngest person in politics," Mr Biden said. 

"This guy is three years longer and a lot less competent."

Mr Biden also points to his record, arguing he turned around a "horrible" inheritance left by the Trump administration.

Mr Trump was also asked to address concerns about his age, to which he said he "aced" two cognitive tests.

Foreign policy takes centre stage

One of the most significant parts of the debate tonight centred around foreign policy, including the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Mr Trump clearly thought he was doing well in this part of the debate, as he repeatedly moved back onto foreign policy, attacking the Biden administration's record on both wars.

Mr Trump went on to say he will have the war "settled" in Ukraine before he "takes office", though stated that he does not think Vladimir Putin's terms are acceptable.

The Russian President says he would only end the war should his country be allowed to retain the territory it has gained during the war.

As for the war in Gaza, Mr Trump accused Biden of becoming "like a Palestinian".

"He's become like a Palestinian, but they don't like him because he's a very bad Palestinian. He's a weak one," Mr Trump said.

The US President reiterated America's support for Israel and said Hamas cannot be allowed to exist.

‘Everything was rocking well’

The debate started with a question on the economy, with Mr Biden being asked what he would say to voters who feel worse off compared with four years ago.

Mr Biden claimed he inherited a “chaotic” economy from Mr Trump.

“We had to put things back together again,” Mr Biden said, adding that things were “terrible” under Mr Trump.

But Mr Trump immediately hit back, insisting his administration created the “greatest economy in the history of our country”.

“Everything was rocking well,” Mr Trump continued.

Another key issue in tonight’s debate was abortion, after Roe v Wade (1973) was overturned in 2022.

Mr Biden said he would restore Roe v Wade if he is re-elected. Mr Trump also said he would not block abortion medication after the Supreme Court upheld the right to the medication.

It was perhaps Mr Biden’s most focused moment in the debate, but came just moments after he stumbled on Medicare.

The US President appeared to lose his thought as he was talking about taxing billionaires.

“If we finally beat Medicare,” Mr Biden said suddenly, before he was cut off.

It was an open goal for Mr Trump, who said: “He did beat Medicare. He beat it to death…he’s destroying Medicare.”

January 6 insurrection still haunts Trump

Other key issues that dominated tonight's debate included the January 6 insurrection, which is when a group of pro-Trump supporters attacked the United States Capitol Hill building.

Mr Biden said Mr Trump "encouraged" the rioters to go up to the Capitol building.

He accused the former president of taking no action for "three hours" and said then-Vice President Mike Pence "begged" him to do something.

"Instead, he talked about these people being great patriots for America," Mr Biden added.

Mr Trump defended his actions, before blaming then-House Speaker and Democrat Nancy Pelosi, as well as the DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.

He accuses them of turning down an offer of 10,000 National Guard troops to assist as rioters stormed the building.

