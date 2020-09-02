Joe Biden raised record-breaking $364m in August

Joe Biden's electoral campaign raised a record-breaking amount in August. Picture: PA

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has raised a record-breaking $364 million (£273m) in August towards his election effort.

The eye-watering sum was revealed by a source with direct knowledge of the 77-year-old's fundraising exploits.

It means Mr Biden will have more than enough resources to compete with President Donald Trump in the final two months of the US election campaign, despite having struggled to raise money during the Democratic primary.

The blue candidate has closed a cash-on-hand advantage enjoyed by his rival and will now be able to pour money into advertising in key battleground states.

"These numbers humble me," Mr Biden wrote in a message to supporters.

"Even in a global recession, working families set aside some money to power this campaign, and a little bit added up in a big way."

The money was raised in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

In comparison, Mr Trump raised about $340m over the course of the 2016 primary and general elections - including $66m out of his own pocket - while Hillary Clinton brought in around $581m, according to the Guardian.

The president's campaign is yet to release its fundraising sum for August but had previously said they were conserving money for Labor Day (1 May).

However, after going dark on the airwaves in recent weeks, his campaign placed additional advertising this week.

Nevertheless, advertising data shows the Republican candidate is getting outspent by his rival by nearly double.

Candidates are limited to raising $2,800 (£2,100), however they can raise far more than that through a joint fundraising committee.

Mr Biden, working with the DNC, is allowed to collect individual cheques worth upward of $600,000 (£450,000).

It comes as a law firm with ties to prominent Democrats filed a lawsuit attempting to keep rapper Kanye West off the state of Virginia's presidential ballots.

A legal team for Perkins Coie filed the case in Richmond on behalf of two people who say they were tricked into signing an Elector Oath supporting West's candidacy.

Under state law, a nominee must have 13 electors pledge their backing as part of the criteria to appear on the ballot.

The lawsuit alleges that 11 of West's 13 electors may be invalid and asks the court to block West's name from appearing on ballots, which are set to be printed soon.

Lawyers for the West campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Democrats are accusing Republicans of pushing West's candidacy in swing states to draw black votes away from Mr Biden.

Elsewhere, Mr Trump has denied suffering a "series of mini-strokes" following claims Vice President Mike Pence was put on "standby" last winter.

The president's health came under scrutiny in November after he made an unannounced trip to Walter Reed Medical Centre, where the White House claimed he started “portions of his routine annual physical exam".

But a new book written by New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt claims Pence was placed on standby “to take over the powers of the presidency temporarily if Mr Trump had to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetised".

The president tweeted on Tuesday: "It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes."

He then made a dig toward his Democratic rival for the upcoming presidential election, Mr Biden.

"Never happened to THIS candidate - FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!," he added.